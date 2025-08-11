Orange County SC Brings Home a Point from Pittsburgh

August 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC secured a hard-fought point in a 1-1 draw in Pittsburgh. The lone goal came on OC's only shot on target when Ethan Zubak headed in a set-piece goal on a kick by Stephen Kelly in the 40th minute.

Despite sustained pressure from the Riverhounds, Orange County's back line, anchored by goalkeeper Colin Shutler, stood tall to preserve a 1-0 advantage at the halftime whistle.

The second half started slowly with both teams cautiously seeking a goal, until Pittsburgh took the game on the front foot in search of an equalizer.

Pittsburgh got the goal they were looking for on a set piece in the 68' minute when Guillaume Vacter headed the ball into the back of the net on a pass from Sean Suber.

Both sides looked content to settle for a draw, but Pittsburgh ramped up the intensity in the final 10 minutes, forcing Orange County's defense into action. Despite being outshot and out possessed, OCSC held firm at the back, absorbing pressure as the Riverhounds chased a late winner while carving out a few dangerous chances of their own through disciplined, organized play.

Milestones:

Ethan Zubak 10,000 USL Championship minutes

Colin Shutler's 200th career save

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 0 1

PIT 0 1 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

41' Ethan Zubak (OC) - Assist Stephen Kelly

68' Guillaume Vacter (PIT) - Assist Sean Suber

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

60' Chris Hegardt

78' Kevin Partida

90 +1' Colin Shutler

PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC

23' Beto Ydracvh

28' Bertin Jacquesson

33' Augustine Williams

90' Bradley Sample

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)

Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C], Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman, Nicola Ciotta (65' Koa Santos), Kevin Partida (85' Vuk Latinovich), Stephen Kelly, Ousmane Sylla (74' Tristan Trager), Mouhamadou War (65' Bryce Jamison), Ethan Zubak, Chris Hegardt (85' Ashton Miles)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Cameron Dunbar, Pedro Guimaraes, Gavin Karam

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 44% | Shots: 3 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 1 |

PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC LINEUP: (3-4-2-1)

Erik Dick (GK); Augustine Williams(46' Charles Ahl), Daniel Griffin, Perrin Barnes, Bertin Jacquesson(76' Brigham Larsen), Luke Biasi(76' Brunallergene Etou), Robbie Mertz (88' Jason Bouregy), Jackson Walti(76' Bradley Sample), Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach

Unused subs: Jacob Randolph (GK); Jorge Garcia,

Head Coach: Bob Lilley

Possession: 56% | Shots: 17 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 10 | Fouls: 18 | Offsides: 1 |

