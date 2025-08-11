FC Tulsa Joins Local Back-To-School Bash

August 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - With the new school year just around the corner, FC Tulsa players traded the pitch for the playground on Tuesday evening, joining students, families, and community partners for a lively Back to School Bash.

Hosted on the school's playground, the event drew more than 100 students and parents eager to kick off the academic year with fun, connection, and community spirit. Local organizations - including a partner church, a taekwondo school, and the Boy Scouts - set up booths to share opportunities with families. FC Tulsa players were right in the middle of it all, passing out school supplies and watermelon, signing posters, posing for photos, and chatting with young fans about the season ahead.

The event offered more than just fun and games - it gave families a sneak peek at students' new teachers, helping to ease first-day jitters and build excitement for the year to come.

"Our Back to School Bash is all about connecting families with the community and showing students that there's a whole network of people cheering them on," said the school's principal. "Having FC Tulsa here brought so much joy and energy - the kids absolutely lit up when they saw the players."

The evening was another example of FC Tulsa's commitment to being "More Than a Club" by actively investing in the neighborhoods, schools, and families that make Tulsa home.

Through appearances like the Back to School Bash, FC Tulsa continues to champion programs that empower youth, encourage healthy lifestyles, and foster positive community connections.

For more on FC Tulsa's community outreach programs and upcoming events, visit fctulsa.com or follow @FCTulsa on social media.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.