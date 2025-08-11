Detroit City FC Announces New Home to be Named AlumniFi Field, Releases Renderings

United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City FC announced on Monday its new permanent soccer-specific stadium, set to open in Southwest Detroit for the 2027 USL Championship season, will be known as AlumniFi Field.

The announcement arrived alongside the extension of the partnership between DCFC and AlumniFi. In addition to being the club's exclusive financial partner and front-of-kit sponsor, the multi-year agreement, exclusively brokered by Sports Revenue Advisors and M3 Group, AlumniFi will also serve as the naming rights sponsor for the club's new stadium.

Pending public approvals, construction on AlumniFi Field at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 20th Street is scheduled to begin in late 2025. The soccer-specific venue will be Detroit's only privately owned and financed professional sports stadium and will seat 15,000.

"As longtime residents of the city, the leaders and founders of the Club view this stadium not only as an opportunity for our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love," said Sean Mann, Detroit City FC CEO. "Through our partnership, AlumniFi has been working with us on a shared vision for a stronger, more connected Detroit, creating an environment where everyone from youth to adults can thrive."

"Like Detroit City Football Club, we believe in the power of community," said April Clobes, AlumniFi President and CEO. "This partnership is about more than a stadium - it's a commitment toward a brighter, stronger Detroit. Through financial education, local initiatives, and community-driven programs, AlumniFi is here to support Detroit's continued growth and success."

Also shared at the event were two renderings showing views from the northwest corner and an aerial from the south, developed by HOK, a global design, architecture, engineering, and planning firm.







