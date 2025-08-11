It's Official: Our New Stadium Will be Known as AlumniFi Field

August 11, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - The new home of Detroit City Football Club (DCFC), set to open in Southwest Detroit for the 2027 USL Championship season, will be known as AlumniFi Field. DCFC and AlumniFi announced the extension of their partnership today. In addition to being the club's exclusive financial partner and front-of-kit sponsor, the multi-year agreement, exclusively brokered by Sports Revenue Advisors and M3 Group, now includes the naming rights for the club's new stadium. "As longtime residents of the city, the leaders and founders of the Club view this stadium not only as an opportunity for our organization and sport, but as a civic endeavor to give back to the city we love," said Sean Mann, Detroit City FC CEO. "Through our partnership, AlumniFi has been working with us on a shared vision for a stronger, more connected Detroit, creating an environment where everyone from youth to adults can thrive."

"Like Detroit City Football Club, we believe in the power of community," said April Clobes, AlumniFi President and CEO. "This partnership is about more than a stadium - it's a commitment toward a brighter, stronger Detroit. Through financial education, local initiatives, and community-driven programs, AlumniFi is here to support Detroit's continued growth and success." Also shared at the event were two renderings showing views from the northwest corner and an aerial from the south, developed by HOK, a global design, architecture, engineering, and planning firm. Construction on AlumniFi Field is scheduled to begin in late 2025 at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 20th Street. The soccer-specific stadium will seat up to 15,000 people and serve as a permanent home for soccer in Detroit. 2027 Ticket Deposits Open Aug. 26 Supporters can lock in their spot and be part of Detroit City FC's next chapter. Ticket deposits for the 2027 season will open Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

