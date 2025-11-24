Detroit City FC 2026 Roster Updates

Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Detroit, Michigan - Detroit City FC will return 13 players for the 2026 USL Championship season, the club announced on Monday.

The following players will be returning to Le Rouge for the 2026 season as part of already agreed-upon contracts:

Devon Amoo-Mensah (D)

Michael Bryant (D)

Abdoulaye Diop (M)

Carlos Herrera (GK)

Ben Morris (F)

Marcello Polisi (M)

Carlos Saldana (GK)

Darren Smith (F)

Shane Weidt (D)

Rhys Williams (M)

The following player will be returning to DCFC for the 2026 season as part of a recently announced agreement:

Connor Rutz (F)

DCFC has exercised the following player club options:

Haruki Yamazaki (D)

Carrying on with the club on a USL Academy Contract:

Bilal Obeid (M)

Out of contract, in talks to return:

Jeciel Cedeno (M)

Alasane Ates Diouf (F)

Kobe Hernandez-Foster (M)

Ryan Williams (M)

Detroit City FC wishes the departing players, Jay Chapman, Dom Gasso, Sebastian Guenzatti, Tatenda Mkuruva, Matt Sheldon, Alex Villanueva (end of contract), and Jordan Adebayo-Smith, as well as Isaiah LeFlore (end of loan period), well and thanks them for their contributions.

DCFC will acknowledge the contributions of these players on team channels throughout the month.

Detroit City FC continues negotiations to sign other players, with further announcements expected in the coming weeks.

Current 2026 Detroit City FC Roster Forwards: Ben Morris (#200), Connor Rutz (#162), Darren Smith (#220)

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Diop (#137), Bilal Obeid (#228), Marcello Polisi (#219), Rhys Williams (#185)

Defenders: Devon Amoo-Mensah (#181), Michael Bryant (#187), Shane Weidt (#221), Haruki Yamazaki (#226)

Goalkeepers: Carlos Herrera (#227), Carlos Saldana (#212)

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.







