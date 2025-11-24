Best Western Hotels & Resorts and United Soccer League Name Detroit City FC's Maxwell Murray as Inaugural Hometown Hero

Published on November 24, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







PHOENIX - Best Western Hotels & Resorts and the United Soccer League (USL) today announced Detroit local Maxwell Murray, Community and Youth Programs Manager with Detroit City FC, as the winner of the inaugural Hometown Hero Award. The recognition honors standout individuals across the league who are transforming communities and inspiring change within the game and beyond.

Murray will be honored today in a special on-field ceremony during the USL Championship Final, taking place at 12 p.m. ET between FC Tulsa and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at ONEOK Field, where he will receive a $12,500 donation from Best Western Hotels & Resorts to support the Urban Football League, the grassroots organization he founded to empower Detroit's youth through soccer.

Recognized for his leadership and commitment to advancing diversity in sport, Murray created the Urban Football League as a cultural bridge - connecting Black youth to their history, identity and one another. Through community events and creative programming, the League celebrates culture and belonging while creating new pathways for young people to engage with the game.

"The Urban Football League is a powerful reminder of what can happen when passion meets purpose," said Joelle Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at BWH® Hotels. "Maxwell's work embodies the spirit of community and inclusion that drives both Best Western Hotels & Resorts and the United Soccer League, using the game to bring people together and create meaningful change. We're honored to celebrate his leadership and the positive impact he's continuing to make in Detroit."

"We're proud to recognize Maxwell for the impact he's had on the Detroit youth soccer community," said Josh Keller, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships at USL. "In addition to Maxwell, I also want to thank the four Hometown Hero Award finalists for sharing their stories. Your work and passion have left a lasting impression on so many people."

Hometown Heroes is an extension of the growing partnership between Best Western Hotels & Resorts, the Official Hotel Partner of the USL, and the league, built on a shared belief in the power of community. Together, they aim to celebrate the people who make the sport stronger, using soccer as a platform to inspire connection, inclusion, and positive change in the cities they call home. Five Hometown Hero finalists from USL Championship clubs nationwide each received $2,500 for the nonprofit of their choice, and Murray earned an additional $10,000, bringing his total to $12,500.







