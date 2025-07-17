Roots Look to Bounce Back on East-Coast Trip to Loudoun United FC

July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland's July road swing begins this Saturday, July 19 at 4 PM PT, when Roots visit Segra Field in Leesburg, VA for a USL Championship regular season fixture at Loudoun United FC.

Roots will be eager to erase the sting of last weekend's 1-2 home setback to Phoenix Rising FC, a result that snapped a three-game winning streak across all competitions. The defeat also brought an end to the club's 400+ minute regular season shut-out streak from open play.

Oakland holds a 2-0-1 record in the all-time series versus Loudoun, including a 3-1 victory in the East Bay the last time the sides met on August 10th last year.

Loudoun is one of only three clubs ever to concede four goals to Oakland, and Roots will be looking to return to a scoring form that delivers these kinds of results. Oakland has managed just one shot on target in each of its last two league outings despite carving out numerous quality looks in their last contest.

Midseason addition Morey Doner, however, has been a bright spot in Roots' attack as of late, with his lone score versus Phoenix giving him three goals on the year and a team-best 0.586 goals per 90 minutes.

Roots will also have to flex their defensive muscles once again, as Loudoun enters the matchup sitting tied for third place league-wide with 26 goals in 2025. Their 8-5-3 record has them comfortably holding onto an Eastern Conference playoff spot in third place within their respective table.

Following the clash in Virginia, Oakland returns home to host Orange County SC in what could be a decisive USL Jägermeister Cup Group Stage contest at the Coliseum on July 26th.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.