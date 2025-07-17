Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Indy Eleven
July 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC hosts Indy Eleven for Luchadores Night, presented by Towne Properties, on Friday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will stream live on CBS Sports Golazo Network and tickets are available here.
Conor Donovan scored a stoppage-time equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw in the Week 5 matchup between the two.
Evan Conway, Pedro Dolabella, and Mikey Maldonado lead an NCFC attack that has produced 21 goals and created 114 chances. Conway and Dolabella have four goals apiece, while Maldonado has recorded six assists and created 31 chances.
NCFC enters Week 20 amid a two-match losing streak, bringing its record to 7W-6L-2D (23 points). Despite the recent losses, NCFC remains in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
SCOUTING INDY
Through 15 matches, Indy has split its record evenly with 5W-5L-5D (20 points), posting a zero-goal differential. The club currently sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Entering Week 20, the Indy attack is tied for fifth-best in the league with 24 goals. Half of those goals have come from Romario Williams, Elvis Amoh, and Jack Blake, who have four goals each.
Aodhan Quinn trails closely with three goals and has recorded six assists, tying Maldonado and two others for second-most in the league.
UP NEXT
North Carolina FC wraps up its three-match home stand with a USL Jägermeister Cup matchup against Loudoun United on Saturday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Loudoun came out on top with a 2-1 road win during Week 3 of the USL Championship regular season. Tickets for the match are available here.
Friday, July 18 | 7:30 p.m. ET | First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park
Coverage Links:
Live Stats (USLC)
Watch Live (CBS Sports Golazo!)
