Scoring Flurry Lifts North Carolina FC over Indy Eleven

by Fran Stuchbury

July 20, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC









North Carolina FC vs. Indy Eleven

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC vs. Indy Eleven(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

North Carolina FC snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over Indy Eleven in front of 2,383 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Friday evening. NCFC raised its record to 8-6-2 for 32 points, good for fourth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Standings. Indy's record fell to 5-6-5 for 20 points, seventh place in the standings. North Carolina's victory snapped the visitors' two-game winning streak.

"The guys knew we were disappointed with the result last week here against Birmingham," said NCFC Head Coach John Bradford. "It was so important to take care of these home games. We have and make sure we get back to the win column. I thought it was a total team effort, the way the team trained this week after the last result. I thought the guys that came off the bench impacted the game as well as the starters."

North Carolina opened scoring in the 16th minute with a goal from defender Rafa Mentzingen, his third of the season.

The Eleven tied the game at 1-1 in the 43rd minute when midfielder James Murphy notched his first goal as a member of the team. He signed with the team on January 29th after playing last season with Detroit City FC.

NCFC responded with a barrage of goals in the second half. In the 48th minute midfielder Jaden Servania broke the deadlock with his second goal of the season.

A score from forward Evan Conway in the 55th minute, his fifth goal of the season, made it 3-1. He also scored goals the last two games. The assist came from midfielder Mikey Maldonado who leads the team with seven helpers.

North Carolina extended the lead to 4-1 with a goal from midfielder Pedro Dolabella, his from fifth of the year, He scored last week as well.

Late in stoppage time Indy made it 4-2 with a penalty kick from Jack Blake, his team-leading fifth of the season and ninth consecutive penalty kick with the team the past two seasons.

Midfielder Louis Perez finished with two assists for NCFC.

"Tonight we did well; offensively we created chances," said Perez. "We went into this game with a mindset we wanted to win, score multiple goals and be aggressive. We were able to do that."

Goalkeeper Trevor Mulqueen made his first USL Championship regular season appearance. He had played in three matches, making two starts with North Carolina FC when it played in USL League One in 2023.

"I felt good," said Mulqueen. "The coaching staff put a lot of confidence in me before the game. They trusted me. I had a couple of good Jägermeister Cup games. I felt confident out there.

The three defenders in front of me - Finn Sundstrom, Connor Donovan, and Paco Craig - did an incredible job. Connor has has been in and out of the lineup. To have a performance like that is massive. All credit to them and the staff for giving me an opportunity."

"I thought he did really well," Bradford said. "I have confidence for Trevor to step into a game like this against a good Indy team and perform well. I think his teammates felt all the same. I think he stepped up into some big moments and had a good presence all night."

North Carolina FC's next game is at home on Saturday, July 26th in a USL Jägermeister Cup matchup against Loudoun United at 7:30 pm est.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.