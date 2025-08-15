North Carolina FC Signs Midfielder Thomas Roberts

August 15, 2025

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has signed midfielder Thomas Roberts through the 2025 season with an additional one-year option, pending league and federation approval. 

The 24-year-old midfielder spent five years in the FC Dallas Academy before signing a homegrown player contract with the club in 2018. During his time with FC Dallas, Roberts spent time on loan with North Texas SC and SK Austria Klagenfurt before joining  MLS Next Pro club Columbus Crew 2 in 2023.  

"We are excited to add Thomas to our group here at North Carolina FC.  I've followed Thomas since having the opportunity to work with him in the U.S. Youth National Team system. He brings quality and experience, and he is driven to compete to win. He has joined well already and is an important addition to our midfield and team," said NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford.

Most recently, Roberts spent one season with Stabæk Fotball in the OBOS-ligaen, Norway's second-tier professional league. In his lone season with Stabæk, Roberts made 27 appearances, scoring three goals and tallying four assists. 

During his time with North Texas SC in USL League One, Roberts appeared in 21 matches, recording three goals and one assist.  

"I'm super grateful to join the team in this last stretch of games. I'm excited to bring my experiences to this club. All I want to do is lift a trophy at the end of the year, so that's the goal," Roberts said. 

Roberts also has experience with the U.S. Youth National Team setup, making appearances for the U16, U18, and U20 teams during his career. 

North Carolina FC welcomes Detroit City FC for a Week 24 matchup on Friday, August 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available.







