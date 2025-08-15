Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

Last Saturday, the Indomitable Club clutched another three points with a 1-0 win over Norcal foes Monterey Bay FC. The breakthrough moment came in the 36th minute when Russell Cicerone brought the ball in the box where Republic FC captain Rodrigo Lopez THEN crushed a one-touch finish eight yards from the goal.

Lopez's goal marked his second of the year and his 40th overall goal in the USL Championship regular season - joining the league's esteemed 40-40 club. Lopez is now the fifth-ever player to record at least 40 goals and 40 assists in the Championship's regular season for his career. The captain's performance last week also earned him a spot on USL's Week 23 Starting XI for his match-winning goal, as well as his game-best six possessions won and 19 passes in the final third.

Neill Collins's squad is now undefeated in their last six matches in the USL Championship, and the impenetrable net on Saturday marks eight clean sheets for Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello - a league's best.

Republic FC also finished the match with a total of 23 shots - the highest recorded by the Boys in Old Glory Red so far this USL Championship season. The squad is displaying excellence all across the pitch as the Indomitable Club continues to showcase its drive and maintain a top position in the Western Conference.

"There's a lot of confidence amongst the team right now. Everyone wants to play and be out there on the pitch, and that's what we need," says Head Coach Neill Collins.

It's derby day at Heart Health Park, and Republic FC has the chance to sweep the season series against Norcal rivals Oakland Roots SC.

"Everyone's dialed in, it's a rivalry game so we know what's at stake, we need these three points...we're just prepared to go and give everything that we've got," says Republic FC striker Khori Bennett.

Know Your Opponent - Oakland Roots SC

This weekend, Roots travel up I-80 to Heart Health Park to face Republic FC after their 2-1 defeat against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC last Saturday.

Just before the end of the first half, Colorado broke the stalemate when Marco Micaletto laid off a ball for Jonas Fjelberg who netted his strike 12 yards from the goal. Colorado opened the second half with a quick counterattack where Fjeldberg crossed a dangerous call across the face of the goal that found Quenzi Huerman at the back post, doubling the lead.

A response from Oakland came in the 59th minute when substitute Bobosi Byaruhanga sent a 35-yard ball to newly signed striker Peter Wilson. His one-touch finish put Oakland on the scoreboard. Since coming to Oakland in January Wilson has netted five goals, three assists, and 31 shots - all a team's best. A chance for Roots to equalize came in the 71st minute with a penalty at the center of the arc; however the shot from Panos Armenakes was blocked by the Colorado defense.

Winning only three games in their first 11 matches of the season, Roots responded with a fresh face at the helm. Earlier this June, Oakland hired first-time USL Championship Head Coach Benny Feilhaber to see out the rest of the 2025 season. Feilhaber has a decorated player history, including an MLS Cup, two U.S. Open Cups, and spending several seasons with the U.S. National Team. Saturday will be the U.S. soccer veteran's eighth match with the club, so far holding a 3-3-1 record.

Roots also just announced another new signee on Tuesday that they have signed 27-year-old striker Danny Trejo in a transfer from USL Championship side Birmingham Legion. Back in 2023, Trejo helped Phoenix Rising win the league title - playing 37 of the 38 regular season games and scoring 19 goals- the second most in the league.

Head-to-head

Saturday will mark the 13th overall meeting between the two Norcal sides, with an all-time record of 5-2-5. This weekend's match will complete the 2025 season derby series, as Republic FC has already clutched a win on the road over Roots earlier this May. The deciding moment came in the 48th minute when Jack Gurr was pulled down in the box, which allowed Russell Cicerone to swiftly tuck the penalty away into the net past Roots Goalkeeper, Kendall McIntosh - resulting in a 1-0 Republic FC victory. Fans can always expect an exciting match between the rivals - as ten out of the 12 overall competitions have been decided by one goal or less.

Overview: SAC vs. OAK

Date: Saturday, August 16

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Heart Health Park

Tickets: Purchase now

First Responder's Night & Sac State Night

Watch: FOX40 and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Matchday Guide: Know Before You Go

Know Your Club - Republic FC







