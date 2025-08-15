Preview: Rowdies vs Phoenix

The Tampa Bay Rowdies make their long-awaited return to Al Lang Stadium this Saturday for a nationally televised bout with Phoenix Rising FC. It will be the first chance Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato will have to lead the team on home turf since he took over in early July.

"It's been five games on the road for me, so it's great to be here at home get to know the stadium and see the fans," said Casciato. "We're all really looking forward to it. We're looking to give these fans a lift. It's been a tough season up until this point, but we're moving in the right direction. All the fans ever want to see is team that's gonna give absolutely everything when they step on the pitch and make them proud. That's what we're gonna do."

Tampa Bay has 12 matches left on the season to climb the table and secure a playoff spot. With eight of those 12 matches slated to be played at Al Lang, the team will be counting on the support of the home crowd to provide a boost as they look to climb above the playoff line.

"It's obviously been a season full of ups and downs," said Rowdies Goalkeeper Ethan Bandre. "But our work ethic has been consistent, and the support from our fans has been consistent. Even when times are tough, we go out in front of them and they're loud, the drums are going. I mean, it's an incredible environment. We can't wait to get back out there."

Classic Threads for Original Era Night

The Rowdies will suit up in the "Classic Kit" in celebration of Original Era Night. Created in collaboration with the Rowdies apparel provider, CHARLY, the Classic Kit is a throwback to the team's original look in the 70s and 80s. The kit features the iconic Rowdies wordmark prominently across the chest, mirroring the logo's placement when the team launched in 1975.

The Classic Kit is an Original Night exclusive, only to be worn this Saturday against Phoenix. Limited quantities will be available for fans to purchase in-person from The Bay Republic team store at Al Lang Stadium this Saturday.

Honoring Firmani

The Rowdies first-ever head coach Eddie Firmani is set to become the newest member of the 75/10 Club this Saturday at halftime. Firmani's family will be joined by current 75/10 Club members Mike Connell, Perry Van der Beck, and Keith Savage at halftime for a ceremony to unveil Firmani's name on the stands of Al Lang. Established in 2022, the 75/10 Club was created to recognize and celebrate individuals whose contributions have made the Rowdies an indelible name in the Tampa Bay community and in global soccer.

Series History

Saturday marks the fifth competitive meeting between the Rowdies and Phoenix. The Rowdies are undefeated in the four previous contests, with three wins and one draw. Last year, the two sides battled to a scoreless draw in Arizona. Phoenix's roster includes two familiar faces, midfielders Charlie Dennis and Damian Rivera. Dennis recorded 12 goals and 4 assists in one and half seasons for the Rowdies before transferring to Phoenix midway through last year. Rivera notched 7 goals and 5 assists in his lone season with Tampa Bay last year.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Niyongabire

QUESTIONABLE: Fernandes

USL Championship Matchday 19

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday, August 16, 9 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

Stadium Gates open at 7 p.m.

2025 League Records:

Rowdies: 5W-11L-2D, 17 pts, 12th East (2-4-1 at home)

Phoenix: 6W-7L-6D, 24 pts, 8th West (2-3-3 on the road)

Original Night Autographs: Gates open early at 7 p.m. for a special autograph session with members of the Rowdies 1975 championship team and more Rowdies legends of the Original Era in the Midfield Courtyard.

Pennant Giveaway: Free 1975 championship pennants will be available for fans at the autograph session while supplies last.

Soccer Bowl Trophy: Don't miss a chance to snap a photo with the original 1975 Soccer Bowl trophy in the Midfield Courtyard before kickoff.

Halftime Ceremonies: Be there as we honor the 1975 Rowdies team and induct the man who led them to a championship, Eddie Firmani, into the 75/10 Club during halftime ceremonies.

Drink Specials: Fans can enjoy $5 domestic beers, $7.50 imported beers, $10 cocktails, and $15 double cocktails from 7 p.m. until the 75th minute of the match.

Classic Kit: Head to The Bay Republic team store at Al Lang to snag the Original Era Night exclusive "Classic Kit." Limited quantities are available.

