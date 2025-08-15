Hartford Athletic Adds Midfielder Owen Presthus on Loan from Columbus Crew

Hartford Athletic announced the addition of versatile and dynamic midfielder Owen Presthus on loan from MLS side Columbus Crew, pending league and federation approval. Presthus is the younger brother of Hartford Athletic defender TJ Presthus.

The 19-year-old was called up to the US U-20 National Team in January. He is known for his on-field awareness and ability to create goal scoring opportunities. He is an active midfielder that can get back to help on defense, while also making an impact offensively.

"We're really excited to have Owen joining us. He has great awareness on the field and does a fantastic job creating chances in the final third." said Hartford Athletic Coach Brendan Burke. "What stands out even more is his work ethic. He's the kind of midfielder who's just as committed to getting back and helping defensively as he is to pushing forward and making things happen. He's going to bring a lot to this group, and we're looking forward to seeing the impact he'll have."

The New Albany, Ohio native joined the Academy in 2017 at the age of 11. In 2023 he joined Columbus Crew 2 on an amateur agreement and made six appearances. Halfway through the 2024 season, the club signed Presthus to his first MLS NEXT Pro contract. Over two years with the club, he made 51 appearances, with 42 starts, including two appearances in Crew 2's run to the semifinals of the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs in 2024.

In 2024, Presthus made his debut with the Crew First Team in a Leagues Cup Showcase match against Premier League side Aston Villa.

During his time with the club, Presthus contributed three goals, 22 shots on target, and nine assists.

On the international stage, Presthus has been called up to United States Youth National Team Training ID Camps in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2025.

Presthus comes from a family of soccer stars, with his brother TJ already making a big impact in his first year in the Green & Blue. Their father, Tom Presthus, was a goalkeeper at the professional level with Columbus Crew and DC United.

Owen will be available for selection on Saturday when Hartford hosts FC Tulsa at 7 PM at Trinity Health Stadium. Tickets are available at hartfordathletic.com.







