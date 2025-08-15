Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic

Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Black and Gold are on a mission. Sitting 8 points clear at the top of the table, FC Tulsa's transformation this season has been fueled by a team-first mentality, unshakable resilience, and a culture that runs from the locker room and permeates to the stands. That foundation faces its next test this Saturday, August 16, when Tulsa visits Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, live on ESPN+.

A Season of Progress

Since the offseason, FC Tulsa has worked relentlessly to reshape its identity - and the results speak for themselves. With head coach Luke Spencer recently named USL Coach of the Month, the club has navigated back-to-back grueling stretches of 3 matches in 7 days, earning 7 points in one and 9 in another. The momentum is real, and the hunger is growing.

Last week's explosive 5-2 win over New Mexico United extended Tulsa's scoring streak to eight consecutive league matches. Even more impressively, they've found the net in 18 of 19 USL Championship matches this season - a level of attacking consistency that keeps them firmly in the playoff picture and fuels belief in an even bigger prize.

The Matchup

Hartford (6-4-8, 22 pts) arrives in strong form, fresh off a 4-1 win over Birmingham Legion and riding a three-wins-in-four stretch. Their attack has been firing, with 11 goals in that span. History suggests goals are coming in this one - the five all-time meetings between Tulsa and Hartford have averaged 4.6 goals per match, with both teams scoring every time.

Fans will remember the last encounter in October 2024, a fast-paced affair in which Tulsa struck first via a 10th-minute penalty after Boubacar Diallo was fouled in the box. Hartford responded quickly, eventually taking the match 2-1, with a late-game goal from substitute Kyle Edwards securing the win. The contest highlighted both teams' attacking flair and resilience, setting the stage for another high-intensity showdown.

Tulsa's attack, spearheaded by Taylor Calheira and backed by fellow forwards Alex Dalou, Kalil ElMedkhar, Jamie Webber, and Eliot Goldthorp, will aim to disrupt Hartford's rhythm from the start. Recent signing Trevor Amann will also be looking to get off the mark for his new team, while Tulsa's defense braces for a side that has scored in 13 of their 18 matches this season.

Storylines to Watch

Culture Meets Competition: Tulsa's commitment to the "team-first" mentality continues to translate into results, even under pressure.

Fast Starts from Hartford: The Connecticut side has scored in the first half of its last five meetings with Tulsa - a trend to watch.

Consistent Firepower: Tulsa has scored in 18 of 19 league matches this season, including the last eight straight.

How to Watch

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+, Saturday, August 16, at 6:00 p.m. CT.

