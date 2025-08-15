Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Lexington Sporting Club 8/16/25

Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Spreading the Field: San Antonio's attack has been balanced this season with its 25 goals coming from 13 different players and 11 different players assisting.

Heating Up: SAFC extended its scoring streak to five straight matches last Saturday against Las Vegas, its second-longest of the season after its streak of seven matches to start the season.

Friendly Confines: In league play this season, San Antonio has recorded the fourth-most points at home (16) in the Western Conference with a +3 goal differential. SAFC has scored in its last 18 USL Championship home matches, last failing to score at Toyota Field on June 5, 2024 against El Paso.

---------------

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On what to expect from Lexington ...)

"For me, independently from where they are on the table, those guys are one of the best teams in this league. The way they play probably didn't get the result they're looking for, but they play really good. They're very talented on the ball as a team. They know how to play. They know the system very well, so that's something that we need to be aware of. We're playing a very, very good team."

(On guys being ready to step in with lineup rotation...)

"In practice, we encourage those guys to be ready, to practice like they're going to play every single game, and also they should know, because during the season, I've been using the whole roster. Even the three goalkeepers had the opportunity to play games, and also the academy players, so everybody in the roster so far had the opportunity to play, so when they get the call say, "Hey, on Saturday you're playing,' they have to be ready for that ... What I'm doing here now the last 20-22 games that we've played so far with the Jägermeister Cup and U.S. Open Cup, I've been using every single player."

---------------

USL Championship Match #19 - San Antonio FC vs. Lexington SC

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 8-6-4 (28 pts; 3 rd place in Western Conference)

Lexington SC: 5-7-7 (22 pts; 10 th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: After falling behind 0-2 early on the road, San Antonio stormed back for a 3-2 win over Lexington in the sides' first-ever meeting in March.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvLEX







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.