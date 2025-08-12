San Antonio FC Midfielder Lucio Berron Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Lucio Berron has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after the squad's 1-1 draw against Las Vegas Lights FC over the weekend.
The 23-year-old netted his first professional goal against the Lights last Saturday, while completing 89% of his passes. Berron put together a solid two-way performance on the road, also winning 12 duels and all six of his tackles in the full 90 minutes of play.
Berron's recognition brings the team's total to 13 this season as the 10th different SAFC player to earn the honor.
San Antonio FC returns to action this Saturday, Aug. 16, hosting Lexington Sporting Club. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 23
GK - Antony Siaha, Hartford Athletic
D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa
D - Guillaume Vacter, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
D - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC
M - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC
M - Lucio Berron, San Antonio FC
M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC
M - Rodrigo Lopez, Sacramento Republic FC
F - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
F - Mamadou Dieng, Hartford Athletic
F - Alex Dalou, FC Tulsa
Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa
Bench - Koke Vegas (RI), Sean Suber (PIT), Arthur Rogers (TUL), Stephen Kelly (OC), Michee Ngalina (HFD), Michael Adedokun (LEX), Phillip Goodrum (LOU)
