Dieng, Siaha, & Ngalina Named on USL Championship Team of the Week

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford, CT - Hartford Athletic is proud to announce that three of its players, Mamadou Dieng, Antony Siaha, and Michee Ngalina, have all been named to this week's USL Championship Team of the Week, following their outstanding performances in recent matches.

Dieng, Forward, delivered a standout game scoring two goals against Birmingham Legion FC and one goal against Miami FC, showcasing his dominance on the attacking third.

Antony Siaha, Goalkeeper, was instrumental on the defensive end, contributing 4 saves during the match against Birmingham, including two massive penalty kick saves. He also had 3 saves during the Miami FC game, helping to secure a clean sheet and earning praise from fans.

Ngalina, earned a spot on the bench for the USL Championship Team of the Week, and impressed with one assist in both the match against Birmingham Legion and Miami FC. He also totaled 8 shots during the matches and recorded key crosses, demonstrating composure, creativity, and leadership throughout the match.

The Team of the Week recognition highlights the players who made the biggest impact in the league over the past week, based on performance metrics and expert analysis.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.