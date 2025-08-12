Defensive Pair Lands Weekly Honors
August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH - A pair of Pittsburgh Riverhounds defenders landed in the USL Championship's weekly honors, as Guillaume Vacter was named in the starting 11 of the Team of the Week for Week 23 and fellow center back Sean Suber claimed a bench spot.
Vacter finds himself in the Team of the Week for the second time this season, this time after the French first-year pro out of the University of Connecticut scored his first goal to equalize in the Hounds' 1-1 draw Saturday against Orange County SC. His 67th-minute header at the back post on a corner kick helped extend the Hounds' current unbeaten streak to seven matches in the Championship and nine matches overall.
In addition to his goal, Vacter also had three total shots, won 6 of 8 aerial duels in the match - 8 of 12 overall - and led the Hounds with five clearances.
Suber, meanwhile, played a role in Vacter's goal, picking up his first career assist for a flicked header to usher the ball onward to Vacter. That was one of three chances created in the match by Suber, who also had four clearances and a 7 of 10 win rate on duels to earn his spot in the honors.
The Hounds are back at home this weekend to complete a four-match homestand by facing their longest-running rivals, the Charleston Battery. That game is a 7 p.m. start Saturday, Aug. 16 at Highmark Stadium with live coverage on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+.
