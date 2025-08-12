Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC
August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
AT A GLANCE: #SACvOAK
Gates: 6:30 p.m.
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA
Tickets:
Parking:
As a reminder-kickoff is at 8PM for all June, July, and August matches unless otherwise noted.
SAC STATE X SRFC SCARF
Show your Sac State pride on matchday with our limited-edition Sac State x SRFC scarf! Only a few remain-order by 3 PM Friday to secure yours and pick it up at the stadium on gameday.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
WATER BOTTLES
Each guest is permitted to bring one (1) sealed water bottle or one (1) empty reusable water bottle. A water filling station will be available inside the front gates for your convenience. Click here to view a stadium map, including water refill stations. Please be advised that all reusable bottles are subject to inspection upon entry.
THIS WEEKEND'S FOOD TRUCKS
Chandos, Gameday Grill, Hefty Gyro, Kona Ice, Mr. Pops, Wood Fired Pizza, La Sobrocita, & Yolanda's Tamales
DRINK SPECIALS
Enjoy $5 craft beers up until the 30th minute at all participating bars!
NOW SERVING AT THE CRAFT BREW BAR:
THREADS
2025 Primary Kit
Gear up for matchday with our 2025 Primary Kit! Fans can order online until 3 PM on Friday before the match for stadium pickup or shop in person at the Pro Shop, open 11 AM - 7 PM on matchday. Shop Jerseys>>
MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK
As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app. For instructions on how to access and manage your tickets, click here.
IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING
If you have any issues on matchday, let us know by notifying an usher or text (916)471-4625 and we will get it taken care of.
BROADCAST
The match against Oakland Roots will be broadcasted on FOX40 and CBS Sports Golzao Network.
KIDS CLUB MEMBERS
Badge pickup and registration have been relocated! Find us at the tent to the left of the FEP tent, near the entrance to Sections 107/106. Should you have any questions or concerns, reach out to us at kidsclub@sacrepublicfc.com.
BAG POLICY
Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.
The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.
Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.
Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry
Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.
PARKING & TAILGATING
Parking is $15 and can be purchased here. Tailgate reservations will be an additional $5 (above standard parking fees) and available for purchase online with your ticket purchase on a match-by-match basis. You can also purchase a tailgate pass at the gate with cash or credit card.
VIP parking is now closer to the security checkpoint, and ADA parking has been expanded for easier access. Click here to view the map.
BIKE PARKING
Free bike parking is available outside of the West Gate. View map.
ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION
Ride share (Uber/Lyft) - Ride share pick-up and drop-off is located at Cal Expo's Main Gate (Heritage Lane and Exposition Blvd.).
Sacramento Regional Transit - Use the SacRT Trip Planner to plan your trip to Heart Health Park! Simply fill in the information requested and Google will determine your best bus trip.
