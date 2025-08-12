Rodrigo Lopez Named to Team of the Week
August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Today, USL Championship announced the Week 23 Team of the Week. With his performance in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monterey Bay FC, Republic FC Captain Rodrigo Lopez was named to the league's weekly top squad.
After Sacramento came out with a relentless pressure that kept Monterey Bay on the back foot, Lopez netted the eventual game-winner in the 36th minute. A long cross from Jack Gurr reached Russell Cicerone at the back post for a header back to Lopez, who charged into the box for a one-touch shot from eight yards. The goal marked Lopez's second of the season and 40th regular season goal of his career, as well as his first at Heart Health Park since April 2024. Lopez finished the match with two chances created and a game-high six possessions won.
This is his second Team of the Week selection of the 2025 season and 21st for Republic FC.
The Quails are currently on a six-game undefeated streak dating back to June 21. Six clean sheets have propelled the squad to climb eight places to sit second in the Western Conference table with just 12 regular season games left to play.
This Saturday, Republic FC kicks off a busy week as Northern California rival Oakland Roots comes to Heart Health Park. The match begins at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.
Then on Wednesday, August 20, the team heads to the East Coast to take on Loudoun United in the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals. That match from Segra Field kicks off at 4:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 12, 2025
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Phoenix Rising Partners with Phoenix, Tempe Public Libraries to Provide Special Ticket Offers for Library Card Holders - Phoenix Rising FC
- Legion FC Reaches Transfer Agreement , Sending Danny Trejo to Oakland Roots SC - Birmingham Legion FC
- Oakland Roots Add Forward Danny Trejo in Transfer from Birmingham Legion - Oakland Roots
- Republic FC Presents August's Indomitable Educators - Sacramento Republic FC
- Dieng, Siaha, & Ngalina Named on USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Jonas Fjeldberg Named to Team of the Week for Week 23 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Lucio Berron Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Legion FC's Sebastian Tregarthen Earns his First Team of the Week Selection - Birmingham Legion FC
- Rodrigo Lopez Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Defensive Pair Lands Weekly Honors - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- LouCity's Davila Named USLC Player of the Week, Wilson Team of the Week - Louisville City FC
- Four Honors for FC Tulsa: Damm, Dalou, Rogers & Spencer Shine in USL Team of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Reveal "Classic Kit" - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Centreville Bank Stadium to Host Rhode Island's Largest Turkey Trot - Rhode Island FC
- Sporting JAX Powers into Inaugural Season with Sunbelt Rentals as Official Rental Equipment Partner - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.