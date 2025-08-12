Rodrigo Lopez Named to Team of the Week

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, USL Championship announced the Week 23 Team of the Week. With his performance in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monterey Bay FC, Republic FC Captain Rodrigo Lopez was named to the league's weekly top squad.

After Sacramento came out with a relentless pressure that kept Monterey Bay on the back foot, Lopez netted the eventual game-winner in the 36th minute. A long cross from Jack Gurr reached Russell Cicerone at the back post for a header back to Lopez, who charged into the box for a one-touch shot from eight yards. The goal marked Lopez's second of the season and 40th regular season goal of his career, as well as his first at Heart Health Park since April 2024. Lopez finished the match with two chances created and a game-high six possessions won.

This is his second Team of the Week selection of the 2025 season and 21st for Republic FC.

The Quails are currently on a six-game undefeated streak dating back to June 21. Six clean sheets have propelled the squad to climb eight places to sit second in the Western Conference table with just 12 regular season games left to play.

This Saturday, Republic FC kicks off a busy week as Northern California rival Oakland Roots comes to Heart Health Park. The match begins at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

Then on Wednesday, August 20, the team heads to the East Coast to take on Loudoun United in the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals. That match from Segra Field kicks off at 4:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and ESPN+.







