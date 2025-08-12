Legion FC's Sebastian Tregarthen Earns his First Team of the Week Selection

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC forward Sebastian Tregarthen

(Birmingham Legion FC) Birmingham Legion FC forward Sebastian Tregarthen(Birmingham Legion FC)

TAMPA, Fla. - Despite a tough loss over the weekend, one Birmingham Legion FC player was still able to shine bright enough to earn league recognition. The USL Championship announced on Tuesday that forward Sebastian Tregarthen was named to its Team of the Week for Week 23.

"There was one player on the field that gave everything," Legion FC coach Mark Briggs said of Tregarthen's performance against Hartford Athletic on Saturday. "He ran, put challenges in for headers, took shots and tried to take his defender on."

Following a stellar outing in a 3-3 draw with Phoenix Rising FC where he scored a goal and played a part in two more, the 25-year-old first-year player again continued to make his presence felt on both ends of the pitch. Providing the assist to midfielder Enzo Martinez for the squad's lone goal of the match, Tregarthen led Legion FC with three total chances created.

He also contributed 70 total touches - six in the opponent's box and five final third entries, while winning eight of his 13 duels to go along with three interceptions and three clearances, all of which were team-highs on the evening.

Tuesday's Team of the Week selection marks the first for Tregarthen in his young professional career. It is also the sixth week in which a Legion FC earned such honors. In Week 19, forwards Ronaldo Damus, Tyler Pasher and Danny Trejo were all selected with Trejo also picking up Player of the Week. Goalkeeper Matt Van Oekel and defender Stephen Turnbull made it in Week 17/18, Pasher in Week 12, Damus in Week 6 and Kobe Hernandez-Foster in Week 3. Additionally, Trejo earned Team of the Round honors following the first round of matches in the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup.

Louisville City FC midfielder Taylor Davila was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball for Week 23 with a goal and an assist in a win against the Charleston Battery. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 23

GK - Antony Siaha, Hartford Athletic: The Cameroonian 'keeper recorded a clean sheet in Hartford's 2-0 victory against Miami on Wednesday before saving a penalty kick in Hartford's 4-1 road victory against Birmingham on Saturday. Siaha also added 22 recoveries and completed 84% of his passes.

D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa: The 21-year-old provided an assist in each of Tulsa's two Week 23 victories, bumping up his career-best total to four on the season. Damm also added eight duels won, seven clearances, four recoveries, four tackles won and three interceptions.

D - Guillaume Vacter, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: The first-year professional scored his first professional goal on Saturday, helping Pittsburgh to a 1-1 draw against Orange County. The 25-year-old Frenchman also won eight duels, completed 69% of his passes and recorded five clearances.

D - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC: The first-year professional tallied the first assist of his young career, helping fellow Uruguayan Enzo Martinez score Birmingham's lone goal against Hartford on Saturday. The 25-year-old won eight duels, completed 78% of his passes, completed four dribbles, created three total chances, registered three clearances, hauled in three interceptions and placed two shots on target.

M - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC: Wilson scored the winner in the 16th minute before completing his brace 12 minutes later to lead Louisville to a huge 4-1 victory against visiting Charleston. through 87 minutes, the 24-year-old completed 83% of his passes, won three duels and earned two fouls.

M - Lucio Berron, San Antonio FC: The first-year Argentine professional scored the first goal of his professional career in San Antonio's 1-1 draw in Las Veags. The 23-year-old also won 12 duels, completed 89% of his passes, won all six of his tackles, connected on five long passes and recorded three recoveries.

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC: Across 87 minutes of play against Charleston, Davila scored one goal and added one assist to Louisville's 4-1 home victory. The 25-year-old also completed 90% of his passes, registered eight recoveries, created four total chances and connected on three long balls.

M - Rodrigo Lopez, Sacramento Republic FC: Lopez tallied his second match-winning goal of the season, leading Sacramento to a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay on Saturday. The 38-year-old captain also contributed with an 84% passing accuracy rate, seven accurate long balls, six recoveries and two chances created through 76 minutes.

F - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: The 26-year-old Norwegian scored in the first half before assisting Quenzi Huerman's winner in the second half, leading the defending champions to a 2-1 victory in Oakland. Fjeldberg also completed 70% of his passes, reeled in three recoveries and won three duels.

F - Mamadou Dieng, Hartford Athletic: The 21-year-old led all players in Week 23 with three goal contributions, scoring once in Hartford's 2-0 victory against Miami before tallying a match-winning brace in Hartford's 4-1 victory in Birmingham. Across 150 minutes, Dieng added an 82% passing accuracy rate, six duels won and three fouls earned.

F - Alex Dalou, FC Tulsa: Dalou scored in each of Tulsa's two Week 23 victories, first against Monterey Bay on Wednesday and then against New Mexico on Saturday. In just 83 minutes of action, the second-year Tulsa winger totaled six duels won, four recoveries, and completed 64% of his passes.

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa: The reigning Coach of the Month led his side to a 3-2 victory in Monterey Bay and a 5-2 thrashing of New Mexico to take an eight-point lead atop the Western Conference table and stretch Tulsa's club-record league unbeaten streak to 12 consecutive matches.

Bench - Koke Vegas (RI), Sean Suber (PIT), Arthur Rogers (TUL), Stephen Kelly (OC), Michee Ngalina (HFD), Michael Adedokun (LEX), Phillip Goodrum (LOU)

