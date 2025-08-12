Republic FC Presents August's Indomitable Educators

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Before kicking-off the new school year, last Saturday Republic FC and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union honored two inspirational women who have dedicated their careers to improving the lives of young people at Elk Grove Unified School District. During halftime, the two honorees, Corri Chadwick and Bethany Hancock, were both recognized with their Indomitable Educator awards.

Corri serves as a Mental Health Therapist at Elk Grove Unified School District, where she harnesses her passion for mental health and wellness, combined with her work with children and families, to make a difference in the lives of her students.

"I am truly honored to have received this award and recognition. I'm especially grateful for the relationships I've had the opportunity to build with students and families over the years. I'm also thankful for the collaboration with colleagues across various disciplines, whose shared commitment allows us to provide the best possible care and support for our students," says Chadwick.

She has dedicated her profession to ensuring that her students are seen and that their mental health needs are heard. " I want my students to know, without question, that they are inherently good-at their core, just as they are. They are worthy of care, connection, and kindness-not because of what they achieve, but simply because of who they are. My hope is that they carry that truth with them, always," says Chadwick.

Bethany is a third-grade teacher at Elk Grove Elementary and was recognized for her outstanding impact on her students.

"An Indomitable Educator should be someone who truly believes in a growth mindset and who is constantly encouraging students to work towards their goals while making learning fun," says Hancock.

Bethany is constantly being inspired by her students, their families, and her fellow teachers. She put her message simply, "Be Kind and READ every day!"

Both recipients were also previously named to Elk Grove Unified School District's 2024-2025 Employees of the Year - an honor that recognizes 11 staff members for their outstanding contributions to education and student success. EGUSD's gratitude for educators, specialists, and support staff who contribute to maintaining a strong, student-centered learning environment across the district is reflected in these awards.







