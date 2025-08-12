Four Honors for FC Tulsa: Damm, Dalou, Rogers & Spencer Shine in USL Team of the Week

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, OK - The USL Championship has announced the Team of the Week for Week 23, and FC Tulsa is celebrating four honors: defender Owen Damm and forward Alex Dalou have earned spots in the starting XI, midfielder Arthur Rogers has been named to the Team of the Week Bench, and Head Coach Luke Spencer has been recognized as Coach of the Week.

Damm continued his outstanding form with an assist in both of Tulsa's recent matches - against Monterey Bay and New Mexico United - while providing a composed and reliable presence in the backline. Dalou was equally influential up front, scoring in both fixtures to power Tulsa's attack and keep the team's playoff push on track. Rogers, making his second Team of the Week recognition of the season, showcased his versatility and vision in midfield, influencing play on both sides of the ball. Spencer's tactical leadership was again on display, guiding the squad to another strong performance.

The full USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 23 is as follows:

GK - Antony Siaha, Hartford Athletic

D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa

D - Guillaume Vacter, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

M - Lucio Berron, San Antonio FC

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC

M - Rodrigo Lopez, Sacramento Republic FC

F - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Mamadou Dieng, Hartford Athletic

F - Alex Dalou, FC Tulsa

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa

Bench - Koke Vegas (RI), Sean Suber (PIT), Arthur Rogers (TUL), Stephen Kelly (OC), Michee Ngalina (HFD), Michael Adedokun (LEX), Phillip Goodrum (LOU)

FC Tulsa returns to action this Saturday, August 16, traveling to Dillon Stadium to face Hartford Athletic in USL Championship play. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT, with the match streaming live on the ESPN App.







