Oakland Roots Add Forward Danny Trejo in Transfer from Birmingham Legion
August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots have signed 27-year-old striker Danny Trejo in a transfer from fellow USL Championship side Birmingham Legion. The Mendota, California native returns to the state he calls home.
"Danny is a player we've admired for years," said Oakland Roots Director of Player Personnel, Nana Attakora. "We knew we needed to add an attacker in the summer and Danny has established himself as one of the league's most dangerous attacking players. When the chance came to bring him in at this point in our season, we moved quickly to make it happen."
Trejo has nearly 100 appearances across all USL competitions, including the USL Championship regular season, playoffs, and USL Cup, with 39 goals and 17 assists in those games. This includes helping Phoenix Rising lift the USL Championship trophy, as Trejo contributed 2 goals in 4 games during their 2023 title-winning season.
Trejo also brings MLS experience, having been part of the LAFC Supporters' Shield-winning team in 2022. After leaving MLS in 2022, he joined Phoenix in 2023 before heading to Poland in 2024, then returned to the USL with Birmingham Legion in 2025. The Cal State Northridge graduate first played against Oakland Roots in the 2020 NISA Fall season with LA Force.
Welcome to Oakland, Danny.
