Legion FC Reaches Transfer Agreement , Sending Danny Trejo to Oakland Roots SC

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC announced on Tuesday that it is sending forward Danny Trejo to Oakland Roots SC on a transfer, pending league and federation approval.

Having signed with Legion FC in January, the 27-year-old Trejo made 18 appearances for the Three Sparks across all competitions in 2025 with 14 starts. He scored his first goal for the club on April 27 in a USL Jagermeister Cup match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, where he also registered an assist in the 3-1 victory. In USL Championship play, Trejo provided a goal in a 2-2 draw with the Tampa Bay Rowdies on May 3 and scored a brace in a 3-2 win in a 3-2 win over North Carolina FC on July 7.

Legion FC returns to action on Wednesday, August 20 when it travels to Rhode Island FC for the quarterfinals of the Jagermeister Cup. The squad then returns to Protective Stadium the following Saturday, August 23, to host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT (tickets). A Youth Soccer Clinic will be held prior to the match, open to children, ages 5-17. Registration is free with a purchased ticket to the match.







