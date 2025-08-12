LouCity's Davila Named USLC Player of the Week, Wilson Team of the Week

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC midfielder Taylor Davila

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Drew Hill)

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship today announced the Team of the Week for Week 23 of the 2025 regular season, with Louisville City FC midfielder Taylor Davila named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with a goal and an assist in Louisville's top-of-the-table victory against the Charleston Battery.

In front of 13,611 fans - the second-highest attendance in Lynn Family Stadium history and fourth-highest in club history - Davila and LouCity extended their lead atop the Eastern Conference table with a 4-1 thrashing against second-place Charleston. The 25-year-old Davila contributed to the victory with a goal and assist, marking the sixth multi-goal-contribution match of his nearly two-year LouCity career.

"The team had a great first-half performance Saturday, and I was happy to play my role in our success," Davila said. "We pressed collectively, and I knew when I intercepted their central passes that I could play penetrating passes forward and start our transition to attack.

"Everyone knew how crucial this game was in the race for the Players' Shield, and I'm proud of the performance we put on in front of an amazing crowd!"

"I think you've seen it year after year," said Louisville head coach Danny Cruz after the win. "When this stadium is as full as that - two things: one, we take a lot of pride in making sure we're putting a performance together that reflects the community and everyone can enjoy and be proud of. Second, it is really difficult for the opponents to play in that environment.

"Anytime that this place is full like that, we're going to continue to leave our hearts on the field for the fans and do everything we can to put together a performance they can be proud of."

The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship. Davila finished with 57%, while Hartford Athletic's Mamadou Dieng finished second on 29%.

GK - Antony Siaha, Hartford Athletic: The Cameroonian 'keeper recorded a clean sheet in Hartford's 2-0 victory against Miami on Wednesday before saving a penalty kick in Hartford's 4-1 road victory against Birmingham on Saturday. Siaha also added 22 recoveries and completed 84% of his passes.

D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa: The 21-year-old provided an assist in each of Tulsa's two Week 23 victories, bumping up his career-best total to four on the season. Damm also added eight duels won, seven clearances, four recoveries, four tackles won and three interceptions.

D - Guillaume Vacter, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: The first-year professional scored his first professional goal on Saturday, helping Pittsburgh to a 1-1 draw against Orange County. The 25-year-old Frenchman also won eight duels, completed 69% of his passes and recorded five clearances.

D - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC: The first-year professional tallied the first assist of his young career, helping fellow Uruguayan Enzo Martinez score Birmingham's lone goal against Hartford on Saturday. The 25-year-old won eight duels, completed 78% of his passes, completed four dribbles, created three total chances, registered three clearances, hauled in three interceptions and placed two shots on target.

M - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC: Wilson scored the winner in the 16th minute before completing his brace 12 minutes later to lead Louisville to a huge 4-1 victory against visiting Charleston. through 87 minutes, the 24-year-old completed 83% of his passes, won three duels and earned two fouls.

M - Lucio Berron, San Antonio FC: The first-year Argentine professional scored the first goal of his professional career in San Antonio's 1-1 draw in Las Veags. The 23-year-old also won 12 duels, completed 89% of his passes, won all six of his tackles, connected on five long passes and recorded three recoveries.

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC: Across 87 minutes of play against Charleston, Davila scored one goal and added one assist to Louisville's 4-1 home victory. The 25-year-old also completed 90% of his passes, registered eight recoveries, created four total chances and connected on three long balls.

M - Rodrigo Lopez, Sacramento Republic FC: Lopez tallied his second match-winning goal of the season, leading Sacramento to a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay on Saturday. The 38-year-old captain also contributed with an 84% passing accuracy rate, seven accurate long balls, six recoveries and two chances created through 76 minutes.

F - Jonas Fjeldberg, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: The 26-year-old Norwegian scored in the first half before assisting Quenzi Huerman's winner in the second half, leading the defending champions to a 2-1 victory in Oakland. Fjeldberg also completed 70% of his passes, reeled in three recoveries and won three duels.

F - Mamadou Dieng, Hartford Athletic: The 21-year-old led all players in Week 23 with three goal contributions, scoring once in Hartford's 2-0 victory against Miami before tallying a match-winning brace in Hartford's 4-1 victory in Birmingham. Across 150 minutes, Dieng added an 82% passing accuracy rate, six duels won and three fouls earned.

F - Alex Dalou, FC Tulsa: Dalou scored in each of Tulsa's two Week 23 victories, first against Monterey Bay on Wednesday and then against New Mexico on Saturday. In just 83 minutes of action, the second-year Tulsa winger totaled six duels won, four recoveries, and completed 64% of his passes.

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa: The reigning Coach of the Month led his side to a 3-2 victory in Monterey Bay and a 5-2 thrashing of New Mexico to take an eight-point lead atop the Western Conference table and stretch Tulsa's club-record league unbeaten streak to 12 consecutive matches.

Bench - Koke Vegas (RI), Sean Suber (PIT), Arthur Rogers (TUL), Stephen Kelly (OC), Michee Ngalina (HFD), Michael Adedokun (LEX), Phillip Goodrum (LOU)

