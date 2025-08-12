Sporting JAX Powers into Inaugural Season with Sunbelt Rentals as Official Rental Equipment Partner

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville (Sporting JAX), the First Coast's first-ever professional women's soccer club, today announced a new partnership with Sunbelt Rentals, naming the national equipment rental leader as the Official Equipment Rental Partner of the club for the 2025 / 2026 season in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property.

As part of the agreement, Sunbelt Rentals will provide all power and equipment rental services during Sporting JAX's historic 14-match inaugural home season at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium, running from August 2025 through May 2026.

The partnership will enhance both fan and player experiences, including:

Sunbelt Rentals VIP Village: Powering luxury on-field hospitality suites

Fan Cool Zones: Located in the pre-match Fan Zone and throughout the stadium concourses to keep fans comfortable during matchdays

Player Cool Zones: Positioned near team benches to keep players match-ready

Training Operations: Supporting needs for elite-level training at Episcopal High School of Jacksonville's Knights Campus with utility vehicles and specialized equipment

Infrastructure: Supplying essential support and resources for the Sporting JAX Player Village and the club's Youth Soccer Academy

"We are thrilled to welcome Sunbelt Rentals to the Sporting JAX family as our Official Equipment Rental Partner," said Steve Livingstone, President & CEO of Sporting JAX. "Their expertise and commitment to powering progress aligns with our mission of building a world-class professional club on and off the field. Sunbelt's support will play a vital role in delivering a top-tier fan experience while meeting the daily operational needs of our team and facilities."

"Sporting JAX is making history by bringing women's professional sports to the First Coast and we're honored to play a part in that journey," said Shawn Fugatt, Market Sales Leader for Sunbelt Rentals. "Just like this team, Sunbelt Rentals is built on performance, reliability and delivering results. We're proud to power the club's first season and help create a fan and player experience Jacksonville can be proud of."

The partnership further expands Sporting JAX's network of top-tier commercial partners, which include adidas, Ascension St. Vincent's and Honda of the Avenues, as the club prepares for its inaugural season in the Gainbridge USL Super League, the highest level of women's professional soccer in the nation under U.S. Soccer's Division One sanctioning.

Sporting JAX will debut in the Gainbridge Super League with its home opener against DC Power FC on Saturday, August 23, at 7 p.m. at Hodges Stadium. All regular-season and playoff matches will stream live on Peacock.

Season ticket packages for all 14 matches and group tickets (10 or more) are currently available, starting at just $10 per match. Fans purchasing early will receive a complimentary inaugural season scarf (while supplies last). Single-Match tickets are also available, along with Four-Match Packs for additional savings.

Visit www.sportingjax.com or call (904) 863-KICK to be part of this historic season from the beginning. For the latest Sporting JAX news, matchday updates and behind-the-scenes access, follow @Sporting_JAX across all social media platforms.About Sunbelt RentalsSunbelt Rentals is one of the largest equipment rental companies in North America, offering a broad range of tools and equipment to support the needs of commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers. With more than 1,200 locations and a commitment to unmatched customer service and innovation, Sunbelt powers progress across construction, events, maintenance, and more -- helping clients get projects done efficiently and safely. Learn more at www.sunbeltrentals.com.







