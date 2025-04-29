Sporting JAX teams up with adidas to unveil inaugural uniforms

April 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sporting Club Jacksonville, the United Soccer League's Northeast Florida expansion franchise, will collaborate with adidas to unveil its highly anticipated inaugural uniforms (kits) at a free Fan Fest on May 13 at the newly renovated Friendship Fountain in Downtown Jacksonville.

Hosted by Sporting JAX in partnership with the City of Jacksonville and PRI Productions, the landmark event will kick off with an official unveiling at 5 p.m., followed by the Fan Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. at Friendship Fountain, illuminated in bold Sporting JAX colors. Fans will get an exclusive look at the club's brand-new USL W League and League Two home and away kits during a high-energy runway show featuring Sporting JAX players modeling the fresh adidas designs on stage. The free Fan Fest will also feature:

Live music and entertainment by PRI Productions

Food sampling from Sporting JAX partners, The Bearded Pig and Island Wing Company

Beer tasting from Grace Note Brewing and free Pepsi products

Player appearances and photo opportunities

Merchandise including the new line of adidas swag and replica jerseys

Sporting JAX giveaways, season ticket details and more

"Unveiling our new adidas kits marks a defining milestone in the evolution of our club," said Steve Livingstone, President and CEO of Sporting JAX. "From the youngest players in our academy to our rising professional squads, these kits represent the passion, pride and heartbeat of our diverse community. We are honored to share this moment alongside our players and supporters as we look ahead and step boldly onto the field."

Over 10,000 players from the Sporting JAX Soccer Academy will be the first to wear the inaugural custom adidas kits featuring the brand's iconic three-stripe design, beginning in May 2025. The look will debut with the club's pre-professional USL W League and USL League Two teams as they take the pitch this summer.

This collaboration with the renowned brand will culminate in the highly anticipated Sporting JAX professional men's USL Championship and the upcoming women's USL Super League teams. The women's team will kick off its inaugural season this August at UNF's Hodges Stadium in its custom adidas kits.

Through this partnership, adidas will also supply a full range of match kits, training kits, coach wear, and an extensive selection of fan wear to provide supporters with access to premium gear that represents the club's ambitious vision. For more adidas Fan Fest updates, visit www.sportingjax.com. Additionally, season tickets for the USL Super League inaugural season are on sale now at www.sportingjax.com/tickets or by calling (904) 863-KICK. For the latest Sporting JAX news and club updates, follow @Sporting_JAX across its social media channels.

