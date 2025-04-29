LouCity Signs Minutes Leader Totsch to New Contract

April 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC defender Sean Totsch

(Louisville City FC) Louisville City FC defender Sean Totsch(Louisville City FC)

Louisville City FC and defender Sean Totsch have agreed to a new contract, keeping the 33-year-old veteran locked in with the club where he's spent the bulk of his 11-season USL Championship career.

A longtime presence on the Louisville City backline, Totsch sits atop LouCity's all-time leaderboard in appearances (260) and minutes (22,837). Earlier this season, he became the USL Championship's all-time regular season minutes leader, surpassing the recently retired Kenardo Forbes.

"We are thrilled to be able to extend Sean here at Louisville City," said coach Danny Cruz. "He's someone who throughout his time at the club has embodied our values both on and off the field. Sean's leadership, work ethic and quality have shown every single year, and I am proud to be able to keep him in purple. We're grateful that he has chosen to extend his time here while we push to win more trophies for the city of Louisville."

Totsch's new contract, which is pending league and federation approval, includes a guarantee for the 2026 season and an option for 2027. Other terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

"It is an incredible honor and privilege to play for this club and this city," Totsch said. "I am deeply grateful to extend my time here and to continue our pursuit of another championship. Louisville has become my home, and I am thankful to everyone in the community for welcoming me as one of their own. I could have never imagined how much my life would change for the better since joining, and there's truly no place I would rather be."

Totsch signed with Louisville City ahead of the 2017 season after spending two seasons with the Rochester Rhinos. He was a member of both of LouCity's championship teams, appearing in both the 2017 and 2018 finals, and he also won a league title with the Rhinos in 2015.

Each season from 2020 to 2024, the USL Championship named Totsch to its All-League teams, including three-consecutive First Team nods from 2021-2023.

Later in his career, Totsch has found a scoring flair. After scoring just five career regular season goals over the first seven seasons of his career, Totsch tucked in 22 goals between the 2022 and 2024 seasons. That total includes nine goals in 2022, the most ever by a defender in single USL Championship season in history.

Totsch has played every minute of LouCity's 2025 season thus far. He registered an assist against the Charleston Battery in the opener and leads the team in blocks with six.

Born in Fargo, North Dakota, Totsch was raised in Oswego, Illinois, and played collegiately for Northern Illinois University. He lives in Louisville with his wife, Aysia.

