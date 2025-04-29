Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announce Renewal of Brand Partnership with PG&E

April 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC is thrilled to announce that PG&E is returning as the Club's Official Resiliency Community Partner. Headquartered in Oakland, Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E) is one of the nation's largest utilities and has proudly served California since 1905.

"With PG&E's investment in our community and our shared commitment to Oakland, hundreds of our residents will experience live professional sports for the first time at the Oakland Coliseum thanks to their partnership," stated Oakland Roots and Soul SC Vice President, Brand Partnerships Andrea Lepore "Providing healthy and safe opportunities for our local youth aligns with our mission, and PG&E helps make this possible."

Roots and PG&E are teaming up to spotlight local community organizations doing amazing work in the East Bay by hosting them in the PG&E at the Pitch community seating section at Oakland Coliseum during all Roots and Soul home games. Throughout the 2025 season, PG&E and the Roots will work together to lift up the Oakland community both in games and at local events.

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is also supporting the vision of a safe, healthy and more equitable Oakland through its support of the Oakland Roots & Soul Foundation's Safe Places to Play and Switch the Pitch programs. Safe Places to Play aims to build more safe, inclusive soccer spaces in disadvantaged communities, with the first project scheduled to open in 2025. Switch the Pitch is a groundbreaking and nationally-recognized education program which trains club soccer coaches in how to create diverse and inclusive environments that are welcoming to all and tackle racism and discrimination.

"We're proud to partner with our hometown sports club the Oakland Roots for a second year. The joy that Oakland Roots and its community-based programs bring to local families is immeasurable and we're happy to support them," said Stephanie Isaacson, PG&E's Senior Director of Community Relations and Executive Director of The PG&E Corporation Foundation.

PG&E provides gas and electricity to nearly 16 million people throughout Northern and Central California. Funding for the charitable donation comes from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers.

