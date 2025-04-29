Lexington SC Aquires Striker Forster Ajago on Loan from Real Salt Lake

April 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY  - Lexington Sporting Club has acquired forward Forster Ajago on loan from Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake. The Ghanaian striker will join the USL Championship side for the remainder of the 2025 season, effective immediately.

Ajago, 23, was selected by Real Salt Lake in Stage One of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft after spending the previous season with Nashville SC. He is currently under contract with RSL through the 2025 MLS season, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

The dynamic attacker brings a strong pedigree to the Bluegrass, having made an impact early in the 2025 campaign for both Real Salt Lake and Real Monarchs, RSL's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. Ajago appeared in eight matches across all competitions this year, including two starts in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. He recorded back-to-back goals for RSL in February and March, scoring against Herediano and Seattle in consecutive home matches.

Most recently, Ajago featured prominently for Real Monarchs, including a full 90-minute shift in the team's inaugural match in St. George. He added two more starts in a 2-1 win over The Town FC and a penalty shootout loss to LAFC2 following a 1-1 draw.

Ajago's professional career in the United States began with Nashville SC in 2024, where he scored twice in 15 appearances, including a brace in his debut-an emphatic 4-0 win over Moca FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. He also netted seven goals in 12 games for Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro action.

Born in Navrongo, Ghana, Ajago enjoyed a standout collegiate career prior to turning professional. He tallied 28 goals across 58 appearances with Delaware, Dayton, and Duke, earning Second-Team NCAA All-America honors in 2023 after a 14-goal senior season with the Blue Devils.

Lexington SC is excited to welcome Forster to the club and looks forward to his contributions during the 2025 campaign.

