New Kickoff Times Announced for Upcoming Lexington Sporting Club Men's Matches; Games to Air Locally on FOX56
Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
Each of the following matches will now kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast locally on FOX56 while also streaming live on ESPN+:
Friday, September 5 - vs. North Carolina FC
Friday, September 12 - vs. Orange County SC
Friday, October 17 - vs. Sacramento Republic FC
These schedule adjustments provide fans with an earlier start time to enjoy an exciting evening of professional soccer while also offering multiple ways to watch whether in-person at Lexington SC Stadium, on FOX56 locally, or streaming on ESPN+.
With these changes, Lexington SC supporters can look forward to three high-energy Friday night matchups that will play a key role in the club's push during the second half of the season. No matter where you are, you won't want to miss a moment.
Friday, September 5 Now at 6:00 PM ET vs North Carolina FC College Night & $1.50 Beer Night
Friday, September 12 Now at 6:00 PM ET vs Orange County SC
Friday, October 17 Now at 6:00 PM ET vs Sacramento Republic FC Men's Regular Season Home Finale Giveaway: LSC Beanie (First 2,000 Fans)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 15, 2025
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Faces Colorado Swings Switchbacks FC - Orange County SC
- Monterey Bay Travels to El Paso for Fixture with Locomotive FC - Monterey Bay FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Hope to Maintain Defensive Success against Monterey Bay FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Kickoff Times Announced for Upcoming Lexington Sporting Club Men's Matches; Games to Air Locally on FOX56 - Lexington Sporting Club
- What to Watch for as LouCity Travels to South Beach to Face Miami FC - Louisville City FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Athletic Adds Midfielder Owen Presthus on Loan from Columbus Crew - Hartford Athletic
- New Mexico United Hosts Las Vegas Lights - New Mexico United
- North Carolina FC Signs Midfielder Thomas Roberts - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Phoenix - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- New Kickoff Times Announced for Upcoming Lexington Sporting Club Men's Matches; Games to Air Locally on FOX56
- Pop the Top: $1.50 Beers Now at Even More Matches
- LSC Extends Unbeaten Record against Phoenix with a Strong Two-Goal Performance
- Lexington Sporting Club Welcomes AssuredPartners as Proud Partner
- A Tough Night on the Road as Lexington Sporting Club Falls 3-1 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC