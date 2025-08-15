New Kickoff Times Announced for Upcoming Lexington Sporting Club Men's Matches; Games to Air Locally on FOX56

Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







Each of the following matches will now kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast locally on FOX56 while also streaming live on ESPN+:

Friday, September 5 - vs. North Carolina FC

Friday, September 12 - vs. Orange County SC

Friday, October 17 - vs. Sacramento Republic FC

These schedule adjustments provide fans with an earlier start time to enjoy an exciting evening of professional soccer while also offering multiple ways to watch whether in-person at Lexington SC Stadium, on FOX56 locally, or streaming on ESPN+.

With these changes, Lexington SC supporters can look forward to three high-energy Friday night matchups that will play a key role in the club's push during the second half of the season. No matter where you are, you won't want to miss a moment.

Friday, September 5 Now at 6:00 PM ET vs North Carolina FC College Night & $1.50 Beer Night

Friday, September 12 Now at 6:00 PM ET vs Orange County SC

Friday, October 17 Now at 6:00 PM ET vs Sacramento Republic FC Men's Regular Season Home Finale Giveaway: LSC Beanie (First 2,000 Fans)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.