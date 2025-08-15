New Mexico United Hosts Las Vegas Lights

New Mexico United returns home after six weeks on the road for a historic Western Conference clash against Las Vegas Lights FC. This match marks the club's 100th home game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park-a milestone for both players and supporters.

United enters the weekend in fifth place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings, looking to build momentum after a challenging road stretch. The two sides last faced off in March 2025 at The Lab, where United secured a thrilling 3-2 victory.

A Reunion with history:

This upcoming match against Las Vegas Lights will mark notable reunions, as Head Coach Dennis Sanchez, Assistant Coach Armando Quezada, and midfielders OuSman Jabang and Valentin Noël prepare to face their former club at home for the first time. Additionally, former Black & Yellow players McKinze Gaines and Tony Herbert are set to return to The Lab.

Players to Watch:

Forward Greg Hurst has been a consistent scoring presence for United, leading the team with four goals in only 8 appearances this season. His combination of pace and finishing ability makes him a constant threat up front.

Midfielder Mukwelle Akale has emerged as a key playmaker, tallying five assists to lead the squad. His vision and passing range will be vital in breaking down the Lights' defensive structure.

Milestone Watch:

Saturday's match marks the 100th home game in New Mexico United's history - a significant milestone for the club and its dedicated supporters.

In another storyline to watch, goalkeeper Alex Tambakis is just two clean sheets away from breaking the all-time USL Championship regular season shutouts record. A clean sheet on Saturday would bring him into a tie for the top spot.

Midfielder Sergio Rivas, a proud Albuquerque native, is also closing in on 10,000 regular season minutes in the USL Championship - a true reflection of his consistency, commitment, and importance to the team.

About Las Vegas Lights FC:

The Lights enter the match in 12th place in the Western Conference but have demonstrated moments of attacking quality. Forward Johnny Rodriguez leads the team with seven goals in 19 matches, while midfielder Gennaro Nigro has been a key creative presence, contributing four assists this season. Defensively, goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena has faced significant challenges but has recorded seven clean sheets, helping keep the Lights competitive.

Up Next for United:

Following this historic match, New Mexico United will continue their pursuit of a playoff position with a vital away game against Louisville City FC on Saturday, August 23, at 6:00 PM MT, in a pivotal contest within the Western Conference standings.







