El Paso Locomotive FC Hope to Maintain Defensive Success against Monterey Bay FC

Published on August 15, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC return home to face off against Monterey Bay FC in a key USL Championship clash on Saturday, August 16 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App while also airing on El Paso-Las Cruces CW.

Watch: ESPN+, El Paso-Las Cruces CW, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets | Match Sponsor: Las Palmas Del Sol

KEY STORYLINES

El Paso Locomotive FC earned their third consecutive defensive shutout to gather a point against Miami FC on Saturday evening at FIU Pitbull Stadium. Locomotive controlled most of the first half and created some threatening chances but could not find the back of the net.

The second half saw traffic go both ways with both teams pushing for a match winner. Jahmali Waite came up huge for Los Locos with a pair of clutch saves to keep the hosts off the scoresheet.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Amando Moreno: With leading goalscorer Andy Cabrera expected to be out with a hamstring injury for a few weeks, attention will turn to Moreno in the Locomotive attack. Moreno has already matched his goal total from last season (6) and has added four assists on top of that. Him and Gabi Torres should see the ball a lot more on the left side of the formation as the schedule heats up down the stretch.

M Eric Calvillo: In Locomotive's previous largest win in club history, Calvillo slotted home a pair of goals. As the team eclipsed that mark last Saturday night, he did the same. He was a constant presence on the ball with 70 touches while also completing 49 of 53 passes and winning four duels.

G Jahmali Waite: After a slow July, Waite has begun to look like the keeper Locomotive fans saw to end last season. With three consecutive clean sheets under his belt, his presence in goal has given confidence to the back line in front of him which has resulted in noticeable defensive improvements from earlier in the season.

OPPONENT INFO: Monterey Bay FC

Both sides are tied in the all-time series, 2-2-3 as Locomotive got their first win in Monterey earlier this season. Wahab Ackwei started the match by scoring his second goal of the season on a feed from Gabi Torres while Andy Cabrera converted a match-deciding penalty to give El Paso the win.

Monterey Bay FC enter this match in need of a result having lost their last four matches. They sit ninth in Western Conference with Locomotive having two matches in hand against the visitors. It has been a widespread attack for Monterey Bay this season with four players each with four goals. Luke Ivanovic did damage the last time these two teams met while Mayele Malango looks to join in this time around. Nico Campuzano, the league leader in saves (60), will be a tough obstacle in goal for Locomotive to overcome.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Gabi Torres set the club single season record against Las Vegas Lights FC with his ninth assist across all competitions.

- Frank Daroma ranks second in the Championship in passing accuracy (min. 200 passes) at 92.04%.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls in the USL Championship this season (333).

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on recent defensive success:

"The constant work and communication with the players has been huge. The repetitions on the training field and the video sessions we do to analyze where we can improve have been important. These last three games, we've been solid defensively, and that helps us to continue believing in our goals."

Cabrera on taking advantage of summer heat:

"When it's hot, we need to hold the ball. This is important to us. During the summer, if you don't keep the ball, you're going to run and drain yourself mentally a little bit more than the opponent. You need to protect the ball in the heat because that's going to give you the extra energy that you need just to continue running."

Eric Calvillo on maintaining focus down the stretch:

"I think our aggression has been there, and it's shown. We've been fighting a little bit more on the defensive side, but I also think communication has been key. We had a great home game last time out, so we need to repeat that to come out with a win and three points on Saturday."







