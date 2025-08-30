El Paso Locomotive FC's Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica for World Cup Qualifiers

Published on August 30, 2025

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite was named to the 25-man roster for Jamaica for a pair of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying matches in early September, the club announced today.

Waite has appeared in 15 matches for the Reggae Boyz and has kept six clean sheets. He started all three matches in last summer's Copa América while also appearing in a CONCACAF Gold Cup fixture back in 2023 in a 5-0 victory against St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Jamaican national team has six matches in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying between now and mid-November. They find themselves in Group B alongside Bermuda, Curaçao and Trinidad and Tobago. The three group winners will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup while the two best runners-up will feature in the FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

Waite will be unavailable for El Paso Locomotive FC's upcoming match against Loudoun United (September 6).

JAMAICA SCHEDULE

Bermuda vs Jamaica

Friday, September 5 @ 4 p.m. MT

Bermuda National Stadium, Hamilton, Bermuda

Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday, September 9 @ 6 p.m. MT

Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica







