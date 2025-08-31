Two late goals see NCFC's unbeaten streak snapped at three

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC fell to Hartford Athletic, 2-3, Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. NCFC erased an early deficit to build a 2-1 lead with 10 minutes left in regulation, but conceded twice down the stretch to drop the points.

North Carolina FC drops to fourth place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference with 33 points through 22 matches, but has a match in hand on Loudoun United.

After conceding in the first five minutes, Oalex Anderson delivered the equalizer late in the first half, redirecting home a cross from Patrick Burner to level the score. Raheem Somersall slammed home a rebound in the 80' to put the home side in front, but two late goals from Hartford saw them see-saw back in front for good.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC hits the road to face Lexington SC next Friday, September 5, for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN+.

NCFC (5-2-3): Oliver Semmle, Triston Hodge, Bryce Washington, Finn Sundstrom, Jaden Servania, Patrick Burner, Louis Perez (Thomas Roberts - 67'), Raheem Somersall, Mikey Maldonado, Oalex Anderson (Rodrigo Da Costa - 84'), Pedro Dolabella (Evan Conway - 60')

HFD (4-4-2): Antony Siaha, TJ Presthus, Jordan Scarlett, Adrián Diz, Emmanuel Samadia, Marlon Hairston (Beverly Makangila - 75'), Samuel Careaga (Jack Panayotou - 75'), Owen Presthus, Michee Ngalina, Junior Moreira (Adewale Obalola - 60'), Kyle Edwards (Jonathan Jimenez - 75')

Score:

NCFC: 2

HFD: 3

Goals:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 34' (Burner); R. Somersall - 80'

HFD: S. Careaga - 5'; T. Hodge - 87' (OG); A. Diz - 90+3' (Samadia)

Cautions:

NCFC: L. Perez - 29'; F. Sundstrom - 64'

HFD: E. Samadia - 90+6'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

HFD: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 2,775







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.