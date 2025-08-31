Orange County SC Tenacious in 4-4 Draw with Birmingham Legion FC

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







On a hot and humid night at the Champ, Orange County SC drew 4-4 in a vigorous, rapid-fire match against Birmingham Legion FC. The sold-out crowd was a buzz with energy all night, and they were treated to a rare offensive back-and-forth for the ages.

Birmingham Legion opened the scoring in the 3' minute on a diving header by Amir Daley on a through ball in the box from Sebastian Tregarthen. The early Legion goal did not deter the Orange & Black, who continued to press and attack. After a corner by Pedro Guimaraes in the 24' minute, Ashton Miles leapt up with a header right into the net - beginning the tug-of-war on the scoreboard.

The Birmingham team responded in the 28' minute with a goal from Ronaldo Damus. OCSC refused to yield and continued their relentless attack. Bryce Jamison drew a foul from Phanuel Kavita in the box, earning the team a penalty kick.

Ethan Zubak took the penalty kick in the 43' minute with a shot that beat the keeper on precision and placement.

After 3 minutes of added injury time, the teams drew with two goals each, and everything to play for in the second half.

Orange County maintained their dominating attack until a skewed duel between Vuk Latinovich and Damus led to an own goal by Latinovich, pushing Birmingham ahead in the 52' minute.

Guimaraes, set to head to the USYNT U-17 Camp this week, remedied Legion's goal and brought OC back to the draw with a rolling shot in the 54' minute.

The match raged on, with a packed Championship Stadium witnessing both teams vie for a decisive goal to claim the lead. Birmingham netted another in the 62nd minute, but their opportunities fizzled out thereafter.

Orange County SC responded in the 66' minute with their final goal of the night - when Chris Hegardt stole the ball in transition, scoring on an unassisted shot from outside the box.

The County Boys never wavered in their fight for a win, and ended the match after 5 minutes of added injury time. This was the first time a meeting with Birmingham Legion ended with a draw, after two previous losses against the club.

Final possession was 52% to OCSC and 48% to Birmingham Legion FC. Orange County took 12 shots, with 5 being on target, while Birmingham took 9 with only 4 being on target. The eight-goal sheet also holds the record for most goals scored in a USL match at Championship Stadium.

Orange County returns to Championship Stadium on September 27th for a Back to School Night Match against Charleston Battery.

Milestones:

Most goals scored in an OCSC match (8)

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 2 2 4

BHM 2 2 4

SCORING SUMMARY:

3' - Amir Daley, (Assist Sebastian Tregarthen) - Birmingham Legion

24' - Ashton Miles (Assist Pedro Guimaraes) - OCSC

28' - Ronaldo Damus (Assist Enzo Martinez) - Birmingham Legion

43' - Ethan Zubak (PK) - OCSC

52' - Vuk Latinovic (OG) - Birmingham Legion

54' - Pedro Guimaraes (Assist Ryan Doghman) - OCSC

62' - Sebastian Tregarthen (Assist Enzo Martinez) - Birmingham Legion

66' - Chris Hegardt - OCSC

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

21' - Nico Benalcazar, Yellow Card

48' - Nicola Ciotta, Yellow Card

56' - Bryce Jamison, Yellow Card

74' - Roberto Molina, Yellow Card

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC

16' - Enzo Martinez, Yellow Card

57' - Santiago Suarez - Yellow Card

90+ - Jake Rude - Yellow Card

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Colin Shutler (GK); Vuk Latinovich, Nicholas Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman [C], Ashton Miles, Nicola Ciotta (56' Cameron Dunbar), Pedro Guimaraes, Ousmane Sylla (71' Gavin Karam), Bryce Jamison (71' Roberto Molina), Ethan Zubak (90' Mouhamadou War), Chris Hegardt

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Tristan Trager, Cheick Koné, Tyson Espy, Efern Solis

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 52% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 0 |

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC: (3-4-3)

Fernando Delgado (GK); Ronaldo Damus, Samuel Shashoua, Samuel McIllhatton, Sebastian Tregarthen (85' Preston Tabort Etaka), Enzo Martinez (85' Jake Rufe), Amir Daley (90' Erik Canteno), Ramiz Hamouda, Phanuel Kavita [C], Santiago Suarez, Jackson Travis

Unused subs: Edwin Laszo (GK); Erik Centeno, AJ Paterson, Ethan Kos, Trevor McMullen

Head Coach: Mark Briggs

Possession: 48% | Shots: 9 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 0 |

Orange County SC v. Birmingham Legion FC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 20

Date: August 30, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium - Irvine, CA







