Lexington SC Blanked by Las Vegas Lights FC, 1-0

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LAS VEGAS - Lexington Sporting Club's three-match win streak came to an end Saturday night in frustrating fashion at the hands of Las Vegas Lights FC. A first-half own goal was all that separated the two sides, and despite losing 1-0, Lexington's defense never allowed a shot on target.

Disaster struck early for Lexington as a routine backwards pass from defender to goalkeeper in the 17' minute went awry. The ball skipped awkwardly off the keeper's boot and into his own net, giving the hosts a 1-0 advantage before either side officially recorded a shot.

Lexington shrugged off a sluggish first 45 minutes and began immediately threatening in the second half.

It unleashed a flurry of scoring chances around the 60' minute with Nick Firmino and substitute Braudílio Rodrigues earning golden scoring chances, but the goal remained elusive.

With only seconds remaining on the clock, another Lexington substitute, Forster Ajago, came inches away from netting the equalizer. His header forced a fingertip save from the Lights' goalkeeper which then ricocheted off the crossbar to safety.

Losing despite not surrendering a shot on target is more than a soccer anomaly - it is seemingly impossible and highlights just how cruel the sport can be on any given night.

Lexington falls to sixth place in the Western Conference standings with the result and will look to reestablish another win streak Friday night.

GOALS

17' LV: Brooks Thompson (OG)

LINEUPS

LEX: Thompson, Sargeant, Burks, Gibert, Adedokun, Ferri, Williams, Hafferty, Firmino, Epps, Burke (Subs used: Rodrigues, Ajago)

LV: Arozarena, Jones, Gärtig, Herbert, Singer, Pearson, McNamara, Gaines, Leal, Gannon, Rodriguez (Subs used: Pickering, Humphrey, Smart, Stojanovic, O'Driscoll)

UP NEXT

Lexington SC is back in USL Championship action on Friday, Sept. 5 to host North Carolina FC. The match, presented by Celsius, will feature $1.50 beers for fans and kick off at 6 p.m. EST.

The women's Gainbridge Super League Home Opener is Sunday at Lexington SC Stadium, presented by Gainbridge, rounding out 48 hours jam-packed with soccer action. LSC kicks off vs. Brooklyn FC at 2 p.m. EST on Sept. 7. Fans will receive a commemorative ticket and a "Powered by HER" wristband.

Aug. 30, 2025

TERRY BOSS - HEAD COACH On reflecting on his group's performance and a frustrating night "It's one of those games where they didn't create a shot on goal and we had enough chances to win. I would say that it wasn't our best night in terms of how we played and sticking to our identity, but we still created enough chances to win and those are the ones that hurt. Points are not easy to come by in this league and when you don't give up a shot on goal and earn those chances, you expect to walk away with points."

On his halftime adjustments "We just encouraged the guys to be us. The first half was a slow start for us and we reminded them of a few details and the gameplan, but more than anything we encouraged them to go out and play and enjoy being together. They worked so hard to put themselves in such a good position and to reward themselves in the second half. Credit to them, they started the second half really well. Those are the moments we want to build on and turn that momentum into creating points. We fell short of that tonight."

KIERAN SARGEANT - DEFENDER On how to build on a strong defensive performance "Definitely a frustrating night, but it's nice to hear we didn't allow a shot on goal. We weren't able to fully do what we wanted to do, but we still had some looks in the second half to win it. We'll take the positives and respond next week at home."

GAÃÃâ¹L GIBERT - DEFENDER On how to build on a strong defensive performance "It was a frustrating game. Obviously, it wasn't the result that we wanted. It was really important for us to bring three points home to Lexington going into the next week, but it didn't happen. Right now, it's important to keep our heads up, keep working as a team, keep doing the things that we've been doing for the past two months that have put us in a better position. Tonight, I don't believe that was our best. We all know it. Even though we didn't give up a shot on target, we were not our best as a unit or a team. These games happen and we need to find a way to win them. We could have done it tonight, and that is the most frustrating part. The locker room is frustrated about tonight's performance, but we're going to keep our heads up. We have great ambition and want to give the fans what they deserve. We're going to bring our A game on Friday. We will be starving for that win."







