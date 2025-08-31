Romario Williams Scores 65th Career Goal

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven jumped out to an early lead, but USL Championship Eastern Conference leader Louisville City FC responded to earn a 3-1 win in front of 10,0230 fans at Carroll Stadium.

Just 1:25 into the match, the Boys in Blue had a 1-0 advantage. Defender James Musa started the scoring sequence with a long ball to the edge of the area to forward Romario Williams. Williams flicked it to midfielder Jack Blake, who spun and passed it back to captain Aodhan Quinn. Quinn centered it to Williams, who touched it down and around a defender and then finished for his fifth goal this season.

It is the 65th career USLC goal for Williams, moving him into sole possession of 14th place on the league all-time list. For Quinn, it is his team-leading seventh assist this season and the 57th of his USLC career. He is third all-time, trailing former Indy Eleven player Solomon Asante (2022-23) in second place by one.

Indy Eleven had an opportunity to add to its lead in the 12th minute when Williams won a ball in the midfield and played it to forward Maalique Foster on the right side. He took it deep and delivered a cross that was cleared by defender Josh Jones.

In the 24th, Quinn played a cross from the left side that Williams headed down, but goalkeeper Danny Faundez made a right arm save.

A minute later in the 25th, midfielder Cam Lindley played a long ball into space down the right side to Foster. Foster took a touch to just outside the six and fired just wide.

Foster dribbled inside the area right side to set up Williams in the 33rd for another scoring opportunity, but he wasn't able to volley it on frame.

After Louisville took a 3-1 lead, the Boys in Blue had a good chance to cut the deficit in the 82nd minute when Blake made a steal and fed Quinn, who played a cross to midfielder Bruno Rendon, but his left-footed shot missed high.

In the third minute of second-half stoppage time, Blake made a nice move at the edge of the area to free up space for a left-footed shot that Faundez punched over the bar.

Forward Edward Kizza made his 100th career USL Championship appearance in the match.

Indy Eleven begins a season-long three-game USLC road swing at Hartford Athletic on Wednesday at 7:30 pm on ESPN+.

The Boys in Blue's next home game is Hispanic Heritage on Sunday, September 21 at 5 pm vs. Birmingham Legion FC at Carroll Stadium.

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:3 Louisville City FC

Sat., Aug. 30, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Partly sunny, 76 degrees

Attendance: 10,230

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 6-10-5 (-7), 23 pts; #9 in Eastern Conference

Louisville City FC: 15-1-6 (27), 51 pts; #1 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Romario Williams (Aodhan Quinn) 2'

LOU - Aiden McFadden (Jansen Wilson) 45'

LOU - Kevon Lambert (Niall McCabe) 49'

LOU - Sean Totsch (Josh Jones) 56'

Discipline Summary

LOU - Kevon Lambert (caution) 65'

IND - Maalique Foster (caution) 74'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Reice Charles-Cook, James Musa, Josh O'Brien (Elvis Amoh 54'), Ben Ofeimu, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Cam Lindley, James Murphy (Elliot Collier 76'), Bruno Rendón, Jack Blake, Romario Williams (Edward Kizza 76'), Maalique Foster (Oliver Brynéus 85').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Hunter Sulte, Finn McRobb, Brem Soumaoro.

Louisville City FC Line-Up: Danny Faundez, Kyle Adams (captain), Arturo Ordóñez (Sean Totsch 45'), Josh Jones, Niall McCabe (Ray Serrano 82'), Kevon Lambert, Taylor Davila (Evan Davila 81'), Aiden McFadden, Brandon Dayes (Amadou Dia 45'), Jansen Wilson, Phillip Goodrum (Brian Ownby 42').

Louisville City FC Subs Not Used: Jake Morris, Ryan Troutman, Cameron Lancaster, Hayden Stamps.







