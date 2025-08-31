Switchbacks FC Win Big Against FC Tulsa

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Tyler Clegg and Garven Métusala

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Tyler Clegg and Garven Métusala(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Credit: Isaiah Downing)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks secure three points at home with a clean sheet, 2-0.

Slow first half with possession alternating between teams. Switchbacks put up eight shots to Tulsa's five with two on target. Defensively, the Switchbacks were able to create seven tackles winning three, ending the first half scoreless.

#11 Quenzi Huerman broke through in the 58', when #7 Jonas Fjeldberg with quick touch, to win a duel against Tulsa defender in the final third. Fjeldberg with a cross to the 18 yard box finding Huerman at the top, who shot a rocket past the right of the keeper allowing no time for a reaction, putting the Switchbacks up by one.

Possession alternated for beginning of the second half, with both teams putting up chances, but unable to find the back of the net in second half regulation. Several injury stoppages led to an additional eight minutes. In the 101' Tulsa was awarded a corner kick pulling their keeper into the Switchbacks' box, the kick bounced around in the box to #9 Levonte Johnson who able to breakaway, with an open net #8 Cole Mrowka putting it into second gear beating everyone to Tulsa's net swifty putting the ball past the goal line, which marks Mrowka's first USL Championship goal.

In tonight's match Beaudry marks his third clean sheet in the USL Championship, #93 Kyle Vassell won five fouls, Fjeldberg picked up his third assist of the season and Huerman netted his third goal of the 2025 USL Championship regular season, while the boys put up 14 shots with four on target.

The Switchbacks go head to head against Monterey Bay FC at Weidner Field on September 6th for Super Hero Night. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Post Match Quotes:

James Chambers:

Overall Thoughts:

"To be completely honest with you, the main thing is to win. Challenge the boys, and they responded really well. Good for the players who performed. I'm really pleased for them."

On prepping to go against FC Tulsa:

"Luke (Spencer) has them (FC Tulsa) extremely well drilled. They're very difficult to break down. They don't concede a lot of goals, and when they do, they're very resilient. They're coming back. So for us to keep a clean sheet and obviously win 2-0. They posed us some threats, and the boys, I think, stood up to it. Garven's (Metusala) header at the end to clear the corner is immense, and it helps us in the transition. But again, look, it's one win. Let's just relax a little bit."

Quenzi Huerman

Overall Thoughts:

"Obviously, they're a very good team (Tulsa). They've been on a 14-game unbeaten streak. We need to get a few more wins. Credit to all of our fans who managed to stay, no matter what the weather would throw at us. Proud that we managed to get the three points."

On the assist from Jonas Fjeldberg:

"Yeah, we've been working so much on those back post runs. And honestly, my only thought when he gets the ball down the line is I need to make it to that back post. And then he delivered an unbelievable ball. But then I told myself, "I can't mess this one up," so I just decided to take a good touch."

Jonas Fjeldberg

On assisting Quenxi Huerman's goal:

"I know Quenzi (Huerman) is going to be on the back post. When the surface is like this, it's slick. I can put it on the ground. So yeah, I saw Quenzi. I looked at the ball, and hopefully it didn't go to Cowboys, it went to Quenzi's feet. It ended up in the right spot."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Adam Beaudry (0) TUL: Johan Penaranda (2)

Goals: COS: Huerman (A: Fjeldberg)(58'), Mrowka (A: Johnson)(90+11') TUL: N/A

YC:COS: Micaletto (8'), Foster (71'), Beaudry (90') TUL: Batista (25'), Cissoko (33'), Cerato (88'), Amann (90+7')

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.