Republic FC Blanks New Mexico United, 2-0

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







For the first time since 2022, Republic FC is coming home from Isotopes Park with three points. The Indomitable Club defeated New Mexico United 2-0 on Saturday night as Khori Bennett notched his fifth career brace and first in Old Glory Red, assisted by Rodrigo Lopez and Michel Benitez. Another stellar defensive performance held New Mexico without a single shot on target, securing the team its ninth clean sheet of the campaign.

Sacramento came out on the front foot and pinned New Mexico down in the opening minutes. Khori Bennett looked to get on the board in the fourth minute as team defense turned to offense and a decent shot from the top of the 18-yard box, but New Mexico's goalkeeper made the save.

Another chance came in the 11th minute after Michel Benitez was brought down near the touchline. Rodrigo Lopez's free kick curled toward goal, but a diving goal line save by the keeper kept the ball out of the net.

Republic FC's strong defensive form continued. For the sixth time this season, the club didn't allow a single shot on target through the first 45 minutes, while also allowing New Mexico only three touches in the 18-yard box. But as the match progressed, it became difficult for the game to find a rhythm as play turned more physical with a combined 19 fouls, sending the teams into the locker room scoreless.

After sustaining some early second half pressure from New Mexico, Khori Bennett put the Indomitable Club on the board in the 52nd minute. As Sacramento stifled a New Mexico attack, Rodrigo Lopez's outlet pass reached Bennett near center pitch. New Mexico sent numbers back, giving Bennett plenty of space to carry the ball forward completely unmarked until he sent off a right-footed shot from 20 yards that curled past the keeper. The assist marked Lopez's team-leading fifth of the year.

Bennett doubled the lead and bagged his first brace of the year in the 69th minute. Michel Benitez jumped on a soft pass from New Mexico's backline and with a first-touch pass put the ball into a dangerous area for Bennett to control and slot past the keeper. Bennett has now added three goals since joining the team in July, while Benitez got his third assist of the campaign.

Danny Vitiello wasn't tested much throughout the night, but he stepped up when it mattered. As New Mexico put numbers forward to try to sneak in a stoppage time goal, a cross was deflected towards goal off the foot of Michel Benitez, but Vitiello dove to the ground to make the save. He now leads the league with nine clean sheets.

With tonight's win, Sacramento has gained ground on first place FC Tulsa with nine regular season games remaining.

The Indomitable Club's five-game road stretch continues next Saturday with a trip to the Eastern Conference to take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Kickoff from Al Lang Stadium is at 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40+ and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 0 New Mexico United

USL Championship

Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, New Mexico

August 30, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Khori Bennett (Rodrigo Lopez) 52', Khori Bennett (Michel Benitez) 69'; NM - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Rodrigo Lopez (caution) 37', Rayan Djedje (caution) 58', Chibi Ukaegbu (caution) 90+1', Michel Benitez (caution) 90+5'; NM - Zico Bailey (caution) 22', Luther Archimede (caution) 65'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (Chibi Ukaegbu 89'), Freddy Kleemann, Rayan Djedje (Ryan Spaulding 74'), Michel Benitez, Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Blake Willey 74'), Nick Ross, Jack Gurr, Russell Cicerone, Khori Bennett (Sebastian Herrera 89'), Cristian Parano (Luis Felipe 83')

Unused substitutes: Dominik Wanner, Jared Mazzola

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 0, Fouls: 20, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 4

New Mexico United: Kris Shakes, Chris Gloster (Kaylen Ryden 75'), Kipp Keller, Will Seymore (Talen Maples 74'), Jaylin Lindsey, Zico Bailey, Ousman Jabang (Sergio Rivas 75'), Greg Hurst (C), Valentin Noel, Mukwelle Akale (Dayonn Harris 65'), Thomas Amang (Luther Archimede 65')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Tambakis, Gedion Zelalem, Ricks Ford

Stats: Shots: 6, Shots on Goal: 0, Saves: 3, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.