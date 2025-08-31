San Antonio FC Shares Points with Detroit City FC in 1-1 Draw

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - San Antonio FC pushed its unbeaten streak on the road to four straight matches as the team recorded a 1-1 draw at Detroit City FC.

SAFC earned the early lead as Jorge Hernandez buried a penalty kick in the 21st minute for his eighth score of the year.

Detroit equalized on a free kick outside the box in the 65th minute to secure a point for both teams.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Penalty) 21'

DET: Kobe Hernandez-Foster 65'

Next Up

San Antonio FC will be back at home to host New Mexico United Saturday, Sept. 6. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC moves to 8-7-6 on the season, remaining in 4th place in the Western Conference standings with 30 points.

SAFC is unbeaten in its last four regular season matches on the road and its last five in USL play.

San Antonio is 5-1-3 this season when scoring first.

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez bagged his team-leading eighth goal of the season, the 13th of his club career.

San Antonio is unbeaten in its last 38 league matches when leading at halftime (33-0-5) dating back to October 2021.

Forward Kyle Linhares made his first start for the club after signing this Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Daniel Namani made two saves in the match, conceding just his second goal of the season.

SAFC Starting XI: Daniel Namani, Jimmy Medranda (Rece Buckmaster 70'), Alexis Souahy, Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Harvey Neville, Mohamed Omar, Landry Walker (Nicky Hernandez 87'), Jorge Hernandez, Kyle Linhares, Diogo Pacheco (Almir Soto 69'), Juan Agudelo (Santiago Patino 70')

Substitutions Not Used: Dmitrii Erofeev, Shannon Gomez, Richard Sanchez

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Alexis Souahy) 51'

SA: Yellow Card (Harvey Neville) 72'

DET: Yellow Card (Isaiah LeFlore) 90+3'

SA: Yellow Card (Mohamed Omar) 90+3

DET: Yellow Card (Bilal Obeid) 90+4'

DET: Yellow Card (Jeciel Cedeño) 90+4'

SA: Yellow Card (Nicky Hernandez) 90+5'

SA: Yellow Card (Diogo Pacheco) 90+5'

DET: Yellow Card (Jay Chapman) 90+6'

SA: Yellow Card (Almir Soto) 90+7'

SA: Yellow Card (Jorge Hernandez) 90+9'

SA: Yellow Card (Santiago Patino) 90+10'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the result)

"It was a game of two halves. I think we played well in the first half. We scored a goal, the penalty kick, had another one disallowed, we created a couple more goal opportunities as well with Juan [Agudelo], Jorge [Hernandez], and Kyle [Linhares], Diogo [Pacheco], but in the second half, Detroit came out with a good intensity and that's something that we didn't handle well, so we need to work on those moments, especially away. When the home team is losing, you expect that kind of intensity so we need to be ready next time to keep the lead."

(On managing Detroit's pressure)

"I have to give credit to the guys. Even though we spent a lot of time defending, I think we did it really well. Their goal came on a free kick, not in the run of play. They had a lot of crosses, and we defended those crosses well, so I have to give credit to my guys. The way they defended, they were really good."

(On regrouping for the upcoming stretch at home)

"Well first, we'll rest the next two days, make sure to get our energy back. We'll start working during the week. It's another tough match. From now on, every single game is a final for us, home and away."

Midfielder Nicky Hernandez

(On the draw)

"I think it's a good result. With the stadium, Detroit fans have a really good atmosphere. I do think maybe we could've saw the win out, but we take a point in a tough environment.

(On refocusing for the last part of the season)

"We have to win the small battles first and get the small wins in order to see change. It's not going to be day-and-night. Obviously, we're in a little bit of a slump but I think heading into these last few games of the season, I think we'll be in a good position heading into playoffs with momentum in our favor. Like I said, we'll take small little wins. It's a tough environment, and I think that's a good point on the road."







