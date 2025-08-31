New Mexico United Falls, 0-2, at Home to Sacramento Republic FC

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico United came up short on Saturday night at Isotopes Park, falling 0-2 to Sacramento Republic FC in front of a passionate home crowd.

After a tightly contested first half, Sacramento broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to take the lead. The visitors doubled their advantage in the 69th minute with a well-executed finish that ultimately sealed the result.

While United saw stretches of possession, they were unable to generate consistent attacking threats. Sacramento managed the game effectively in the second half, maintaining control and limiting United's chances. A bright spot on the night was the home debut of Kipp Keller, whose composed performance earned him Man of the Match honors.

New Mexico will now turn their attention to the road as they work to reset and stay in contention during the final stretch of the season.

Stats Summary: NM / SAC

Shots: 6/9

Shots on Goal: 0/6

Saves: 4/1

Corners Won: 2/5

Fouls: 13/20

Up Next for United:

New Mexico United will hit the road next Saturday, September 6, to take on San Antonio FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT.

QUOTE SHEET

Head Coach Dennis Sanchez:

RE: Tonight's result

As a head coach of New Mexico United, we never take playing here for granted. For me, we have a higher purpose in terms of our connection to the community, playing for our supporters ... We feel them every time. And to think that that's the energy we're bringing at home ... it's not good enough. I didn't think that we worked as hard as we did last week in Louisville, and that's the standard that we want to create. Football has a weird way of working in terms of confidence and being brave and the way that we want to play, it takes both of those. And if there's any type of hesitancy or doubt, you know, it starts to creep in, mistakes start to happen. You have to respect Sacramento, but it was nothing that we weren't expecting. I thought that we kind of weathered the first half, but the reality is, we need to be much better, especially at home in the first half. We need to be more aggressive at the right moments, we need to have more quality on the ball. And then look, goals change games. I thought that we came out for the first, whatever it was before they scored the first goal with a little bit more urgency. I think we just have to make better decisions in the final third. We have to be better in our act of defending. I'm disappointed. I always will look at myself first, but we all need to do better.

RE: Starting XI, rotation

Yeah, I thought there was a level of momentum that we built from last week. And look, we have brought in new players. There's internal competition. We wanted that. And so, for me, it was really an opportunity for those 11 to go out and show again why they are deserving to be the 11. But there are some disappointing performances tonight. So I have to go back to the table. And ultimately, I always want to as a coach, to ensure that the DNA of me as a person, as a coach comes out in the team. And I come from a very blue collar working class family and we gotta work harder. We have to have more grit, we have to have more competitive spirit, more care. Again, I can live with quality on certain nights and of course I think we have more quality than what we showed. But to feel like we were out worked is not good enough.

Kipp Keller:

RE: Home debut

Yeah, I feel good. Obviously, an unfortunate result. Wish we came out with three points. You know, I thought Louisville, we did a really good job defensively organizing. I think everyone switched on both sides of the ball. And we had our moments there. And I think tonight seemed a little flat, to be honest with you. I thought we weren't as energized. We definitely had chances to punish them. And I think it's what happened in both cases, but I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to contribute, and I'll keep doing the best I can to get three points each week.

RE: Kipp Keller's history with Dennis Sanchez in Austin

Yeah, we had a good relationship. That's one of the reasons why I came here. He's a winner. He got on us, and he deserved to do so. I thought I could have gained more. I thought the team could have gained more tonight. But yeah, it's obviously nice to have him on the sideline and know what he wants and know what he likes, and I'll keep trying to do that each week on the field.







