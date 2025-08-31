Monterey Bay Falls, 1-0, in Derby Away from Home

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

OAKLAND, California - Monterey Bay FC (6-11-6, 24 points) fell 1-0 to rivals Oakland Roots SC (7-11-3, 24 points) in a derby at the Oakland Coliseum. Tarik Scott earned his first start for the Crisp-and-Kelp in the match and finished with two shots on target and five duels won, but it was not enough to top Roots SC away from home.

Monterey Bay conceded the first corner to the hosts in the 9th minute of the match, but it was defended well and quickly turned into an opportunity the other way. Scott led a three on two attack down the center of the pitch with Adrian Rebollar to his left and Johnny Klein sprinting into a great position on his right, but Klein was unfortunately tripped up amidst his run, effectively ending the chance. Oakland created a scary moment for Monterey Bay four minutes later when a botched clearance inside the box led to an attempted punch by Nico Campuzano, however the punch failed to clear the 18 as well. Neveal Hackshaw immediately looked to whip the ball back into the box with Campuzano and Carlos Guzmán both on the ground, but Guzmán managed to stick his foot out to deter the cross and Monterey Bay properly cleared it away. Moments later, Luke Ivanovic found himself free down the right sideline with a nifty touch to beat his defender, but his low pass across the six yard box just missed the run of Klein as the forward cut inside rather than towards the far post.

In the 21st minute, Klein found himself in space on the left side of the box with players making runs through the middle to his right, but he opted to try his fate on goal and the shot was saved. Morey Doner had a shot for Oakland on the other end a minute later, but it was stonewalled by Campuzano at the near post. In the 28th minute, Guzmàn crossed the ball into the box towards Klein making a run at the near post, but his header missed to the outside of the post as Monterey Bay inched closer to an opening score. Six minutes later, the hosts took a 1-0 lead against the run of play with a shot from outside the box, giving the hosts the lead at the halftime break.

Monterey Bay continued to look like the livelier side in the second half as well and earned a dangerous opportunity at the hour mark. Scott drove down the left side before cutting back to his right and firing at goal, but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 82nd minute, the Crisp-and-Kelp restarted play quickly after a foul stopped play and moved up the field en route to Anton Søjberg perfectly playing Ilijah Paul in behind, but Paul's left-footed shot from the left side painfully missed the right post by mere inches. Monterey Bay had Oakland pinned back deep inside their own half with an onslaught of possession as the match entered stoppage time, but the hosts were able to dig themselves out and slowly kill off the game with choppy gamesmanship to send the Seasiders home with a loss.

Up Next

Monterey Bay stays on the road with a trip to Colorado Springs for a fixture against Switchbacks FC on Saturday, August 6. The side is entering must-win territory with seven matches left to play. Kickoff from Weidner Field is set for 6:00 p.m. PT, with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Mayele Malango missed the match for international duty, where he will represent Malawi for the upcoming round of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Missing the match due to injury was Ethan Bryant (lower body).

Information

Date: August 30, 2025

Venue: Oakland Coliseum; Oakland, California

Weather: Clear and 73°F

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Oakland Roots SC 1 0 1

Monterey Bay FC 0 0 0

OAK: Morey Doner (Faysal Bettache) 34'

Lineups

Oakland Roots SC (3-4-3): Kendall McIntosh; Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Kai Greene; Jürgen Damm (Wolfgang Prentice, 67 ¬Å½'), Julian Bravo (Bobosi Byaruhang, 57 ¬Å½' ¬Å½ ¬Å½), ¬Å½ Panos Armenakas, Daniel Gómez; Peter Wilson (Emmanuel Johnson, 87 ¬Å½'), Morey Doner (Camden Riley, 87 ¬Å½' ¬Å½), Faysal Bettache (Tyler Gibson, 67 ¬Å½') ¬Å½

Subs not used: Raphael Spiegel, Ali Elmasnaouy

Monterey Bay FC (4-4-2): Nico Campuzano; Sami Guediri, Carlos Guzmán, Nico Gordon, Joel Garcia Jr.; Pierce Gallaway (Wesley Fonguck, 58'), Mobi Fehr (Xavi Gnaulati, 45'), Adrian Rebollar (Anton Søjberg, 67'), Johnny Klein; Tarik Scott (Diego Gutiérrez, 77'), Luke Ivanovic (Ilijah Paul, 58')

Subs not used: Dallas Odle, Alex Lara

Stats Summary: OAK / MB

Shots: 11 / 15

Shots on Goal: 5 / 2

Saves: 2 / 4

Corner Kicks: 4 / 6

Fouls: 15 / 17

Possession: 59.8% / 40.2%

Misconduct Summary

OAK: Morey Doner (caution) 23'

OAK: Julian Bravo (caution) 25'

MB: Pierce Gallaway (caution) 52'

MB: Tarik Scott (caution) 73'

OAK: Byaruhanga (caution) 86'

OAK: Gomez (caution) 88'

MB: Joel Garcia Jr. (caution) 90+1'

OAK: Armenakas (caution) 90+8'

Officials

Referee: Thomas Snyder

Assistant Referee: Fernando Fierro

Assistant Referee: Conrado Garcia

Fourth Official: Felix Granados







