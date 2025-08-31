Battery Fall, 1-0, Away to Rhode Island

The Charleston Battery fell in a 1-0 away defeat against Rhode Island FC in Week 26 of the USL Championship on Saturday at Centreville Bank Stadium. After a scoreless first half, the night's decisive moment came in the 69th minute on a goal by JJ Williams, which saw the points go Rhode Island's way.

Charleston entered the match needing a win or a draw to officially punch their ticket to the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs.

Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio faced a major test in the 6th minute on a shot by Marc Ybarra. It was a sneaky flick by Ybarra, but his first-time hit off the cross to the near post was handled by Zamudio for the first save of the evening.

The Battery held roughly 64% possession through the half-hour mark, but did not record a shot during that time. Houssou Landry had Charleston's first shot in the 36th minute, an on-target effort but right at goalkeeper Koke Vegas.

Pressure from the visitors began to mount in the final stages of the first half. Rubio Rubín connected with Arturo Rodríguez in a dangerous advance into the box in the 42nd minute, but Rodríguez's shot went just wide of the near post.

Zamudio made his second save of the half in the 44th minute, denying Matthew Corcoran.

The game went into the break all square and scoreless. Each side had three shots, but Charleston had the majority of possession (65.6%) in the first 45 minutes.

Play resumed in the second half with both sides looking for a breakthrough moment.

However, neither side recorded a shot until Jeremy Kelly's on-target hit in the 63rd minute that Vegas saved.

Rhode Island managed to take a 1-0 lead in the 69th minute via JJ Williams.

Charleston looked for a late equalizer after the hosts took the lead, but Rhode Island's defense tightened. The Battery recorded only two shots the rest of the night, attempts off target by Kelly in the 86th minute and Langston Blackstock in the 91st minute.

Rhode Island held on to secure the 1-0 win, effectively splitting the regular season series with one win apiece between the sides.

The result moves Charleston's record to 15W-5L-2D (47pts) and prevents them from clinching a spot in the postseason for another week.







