FC Tulsa Falls in Colorado, Eyes Strong Response at Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - FC Tulsa showed grit and determination at Weidner Field on Saturday night but fell 2-0 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in USL Championship play. Despite the setback, the Western Conference leaders remain firmly in control of their postseason push as the season enters its decisive stretch.

In a match defined by intensity and small margins, Tulsa matched Colorado Springs in possession (50%) and passes (291 to 294) while fighting through one of the most physical contests of the year - 29 fouls underscored the battle. Goals from Quenzi Huerman in the 58th minute and Cole Mrowka in second-half stoppage time proved the difference for the hosts.

Game Recap

The opening 45 minutes were a showcase of Tulsa's discipline and defensive structure, keeping the home side scoreless in front of a raucous Colorado crowd. After the break, Colorado found a breakthrough through Huerman, forcing Tulsa to chase the match.

Head Coach Luke Spencer turned to his bench just past the hour mark, bringing on Stefan Lukic, Alex Dalou, and Trevor Amann to inject energy. Tulsa pressed high and created nine attempts but struggled to find the decisive touch in the final third. With Tulsa throwing numbers forward late, the Switchbacks capitalized in the 90+11' minute to secure the 2-0 result.

Man of the Match - Marcos Cerato

Midfielder Marcos Cerato earned Man of the Match honors for his tireless performance. Cerato dictated tempo, linked play with precision, and set the tone with relentless work rate. His leadership in the midfield kept Tulsa competitive throughout the match and highlighted the squad's fighting spirit, even in defeat.

Coach's Perspective

"I think up to this point in the season, when you look at the big picture... we've gone a long time in the league without this feeling. That's what I'm proud of," said Head Coach Luke Spencer. "The result was fair tonight, but it gives us a chance to go back, look at the film, learn, improve, and move forward."

Player Reactions

"Ultimately, you know, we need to look at ourselves and just regroup and go again next week," said midfielder Eliot Goldthorp. "Not our best performance tonight, but that's going to happen - and, yeah, we just got to go again."

Defender Owen Damm echoed the sentiment: "We're in first place right now, but we're sitting with the big target on our back. So, you know, we're going to get every team's best from here on out."

Key Numbers

Final Score: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2, FC Tulsa 0

Goals Conceded: Huerman (58'), Mrowka (90+11')

Possession: 50% each

Shots: Tulsa 9, Colorado 14

Fouls: Tulsa 17, Colorado 12

Corners: Tulsa 2, Colorado 4

Next Up - Vamos Tulsa Night

FC Tulsa returns home to ONEOK Field on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 p.m. CT, hosting Birmingham Legion FC for Vamos Tulsa Night, presented by Arvest Bank.

This special evening will celebrate Hispanic and Latino communities and heritage in Tulsa. The first 1,000 fans who arrive early will receive a free Vamos Tulsa shirt, inspired by the vibrant diversity that strengthens the city. The night will also feature a live national anthem performance by Chris Sanchez and a halftime show from Pakilistli Academia de Danza y Cultura Folklorica.

With first place in the Western Conference still in hand, Tulsa now turns its focus to defending home turf in front of its supporters and making Vamos Tulsa Night a powerful celebration of culture, community, and championship ambition.







