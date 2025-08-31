Rhode Island FC Takes Down Second Place Charleston Battery, 1-0

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - A late JJ Williams goal gave Rhode Island FC one of its biggest wins of the 2025 season on Saturday when it toppled second-place Charleston Battery 1-0 at Centreville Bank Stadium. The Ocean State club kept the USL Championship's highest-scoring attack to a season-low five shots throughout the night, extending its club-record home shutout streak to four games and lifting itself back above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings.

Rhode Island FC (6W-10L-6T) started the game strong, nearly taking the lead just six minutes in when Jojea Kwizera sent in a dangerous ball from the left wing. Marc Ybarra connected with the cross at the near post, flicking the ball towards the frame with a close range effort that was saved by Charleston Battery (15W-5L-2T) goalkeeper Luis Zamudio.

RIFC's defense stayed resolute through the first 45 minutes, limiting the USL Championship's highest-scoring attack to just one shot on target, which did not come until the 36th minute. The Ocean State club's stringent defense smothered one of Charleston's leading scorers, MD Meyers, who took just eight touches in the first half.

With less than a minute left in a closely-contested opening 45 minutes, Matthew Corcoran nearly broke the deadlock when Williams shook a defender in the box before laying the ball off to Corcoran. Working quickly inside the box, the 19-year-old unleashed a curling right-footed shot through traffic that was saved by Zamudio. The two teams went into the halftime break scoreless.

Charleston was the first team to test the goal in the second half when Jeremy Kelly received the ball at the top of the box, turning quickly and unleashing a shot that forced a diving save out of Koke Vegas. Nine minutes later, Centreville Bank Stadium erupted when Williams delivered a bullet from close range, giving the Ocean State club a 1-0 lead and scoring his first career goal at Centreville Bank Stadium. The play started when Maxi Rodriguez picked up the ball on the left wing, whipping an inch-perfect cross to Williams, who drilled a powerful header into the back of the net.

In the 75th minute, Williams was in action again, picking up the ball in the box and flicking it over a leaping defender before Zamudio blocked the resulting shot. In the 85th minute, Williams nearly bagged a brace, sending a curling free kick just wide of the right post. Four minutes later, Williams forced a dangerous turnover in the attacking third and played a central ball to Dwayne Atkinson, but Atkinson could not keep his shot on frame.

Despite a late surge from a Charleston team who refused to go down easy, Rhode Island FC stayed resolute defensively, fending off the league's best attack and lifting itself back above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will continue its four-game homestand when it welcomes Louisville City FC for Kids Night on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN RI - JJ Williams (Maxi Rodriguez), 69th minute: Williams drills home a close-range header, connecting with Rodgriguez's cross from the left wing. RI 1, CHS 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

* JJ Williams scored his first career goal at Centreville Bank Stadium, netting his fifth goal of 2025 across all competitions. The goal was his first since returning from a long-term injury absence on July 12. * The goal was the 16th of Williams' RIFC career. He is now tied with Albert Dikwa "Chico" for the club's all-time lead. * Maxi Rodriguez assisted his fourth goal of 2025 across all competitions. * Koke Vegas made two saves to keep his seventh shutout of the regular season, and the 15th of his Rhode Island FC career. He is now tied for second in the USL Championship with seven clean sheets this season. * Rhode Island FC is second in the USL Championship with eight total regular season shutouts in 2025. * Rhode Island FC has not conceded a goal at home since July 26, and has kept a club-record four-straight shutouts at Centreville Bank Stadium. * Rhode Island FC is now 2W-1L-2T vs. Charleston all-time, and has shut out the South Carolina club both times they have hosted the club over the last two seasons. The Eastern Conference foes fought to a 0-0 tie in the first-ever meeting at Beirne Stadium on April 6, 2024. * The Ocean State club handed the second-place Battery just its second loss in its last 10 games, and its fifth loss of the season. RIFC limited Charleston to a season-low five shots in the win. * Rhode Island FC is unbeaten in 22-straight regular season games when scoring the opening goal dating back to May 18, 2024. * Rhode Island FC is unbeaten in eight-straight games at Centreville Bank Stadium dating back to late June. * Grant Stoneman made first appearance since suffering a lower body injury in late June, coming in as a substitute in the 81st minute.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: JJ Williams

