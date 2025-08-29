North Carolina FC Signs Finn Sundstrom to Professional Contract

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC and defender Finn Sundstrom have agreed to terms on the NCFC Youth product's first professional contract through the 2027 USL Championship season with an additional one-year option, pending league and federation approval.

Sundstrom started the 2025 season on a USL Championship academy contract, allowing him to play in the professional league while maintaining college eligibility.

"It's been a dream come true to play for the club I grew up with. Watching them play when I was 11 years old and playing in the academy to now getting to play on that field and sign a professional contract is amazing," Sundstrom said.

Originally rising through the NCFC Academy as an attacking-minded midfielder, Sundstrom made the transition to center back out of necessity during NCFC's preseason and has become a reliable presence on the outside of NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford's three-back system.

"I am very happy for Finn and achieving his first professional contract. This is a major milestone in his young career and he has earned everything that is happening for him. His development has been fantastic to watch over his many years in the club, and specifically this season with our professional team. We changed his position to center back during preseason and he has become a consistent presence in the starting lineup throughout the season in a position where he has been improving every day. Finn's character and humility are what will help him have a long, successful career," Bradford said.

Across 1,562 minutes of action in the USL Championship regular season, Sundstrom has won 19 tackles, 67 duels, and 24 aerial duels, while making 13 interceptions and 65 clearances. The young defender has also been efficient in his defensive work, winning 76% of his tackles and 61.5% of his duels. On the ball, Sundstrom has completed 80.5% of his passes.

The 18-year-old leads all NCFC defenders in minutes played and tackles won.

Sundstrom started with NCFC Academy when he was 11 years old, rising through the ranks from the U-12 team up to the U-19s.

The defender was part of NCFC's 2024 and 2025 USL Championship academy contract signing classes and made his professional debut with NCFC during the 2024 season, subbing into the team's 5-0 win over the Oakland Roots in September. While he played limited minutes during his first season with the team, Sundstrom quickly became a regular starter in 2025.

Sundstrom's success throughout the season and earning of his first professional contract marks another success story for North Carolina FC's youth-to-pro development pathway and connection with NCFC Youth.

"Finn's journey is a testament to the player pathway at NCFC. Growing up in the Academy, he was able to develop through ECNL, USL Academy, UPSL, and USL League Two, with each experience preparing him for this next step. The Academy staff and coaches created the environment to challenge and support him, but it's Finn's commitment and growth that ultimately paved his way. Signing his first professional contract in the USL Championship is a tremendous achievement and a moment that reflects his hard work and dedication," said NCFC Academy Director Daniel Sellitti.

"Finn's story is a great one and a true reflection of the youth-to-pro connection we have here at NCFC. It confirms a true pathway to becoming a professional footballer is a reality in our club. Kudos to all those that have played a role in making this happen. We couldn't be happier for Finn and his family," said NCFC Youth Director of Soccer Paul Forster.

