Hartford Athletic Names Ross Peebles-Brown as Academy Director of Coaching & Curriculum

Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Ross Peebles-Brown has joined Hartford Athletic as the new Academy Director of Coaching & Curriculum. He brings 20 years of experience in youth, college and professional football and will lead the club's efforts towards growing the academy.

As Director of Coaching & Curriculum, Peebles-Brown will oversee the technical development of over 350 players across 23 teams and direct a coaching staff of more than 15. He will lead curriculum design and training methodology, provide individual player development oversight, and serve as Head Coach of the Hartford Athletic Reserve Team. He will also act as the primary liaison between the First Team and Academy programs to ensure alignment in philosophy.

"There's a really good foundation here," said Peebles-Brown. "I'm most excited to get on the field and work with the next generation of players and coaches. I'm looking forward to sharing my expertise and continue the work being done here to take the academy to the next level."

Peebles-Brown most recently served as Academy Director for Connecticut Rush, where he led coaching operations across the state, managed the CT Rush Select and South-Central Rush programs, and served as Technical Lead for Rush Soccer in New England. During his tenure, he led teams to four National League titles, two CJSA State Cup championships, and guided the 2006 Boys to the 2024 USYS National Championship Finals.

"Ross has a proven track record of discovering and developing talented youth soccer players throughout his career," said Hartford Athletic Head Coach Brendan Burke. "We are excited to welcome him into this role as we continue to expand our academy and create a path to the pros for our young athletes. His commitment to player development and providing first-class academy experience makes him a perfect fit for the position. I look forward to working alongside him as we help our athletes reach their full potential and set the club up for long-term success."

Originally from Loch Lomond, Scotland, Peebles-Brown began his coaching career at age 17 with Clyde FC and later served as Head Coach of the U18 team at Greenock Morton. In 2015, his team won the Club Academy Scotland U18 League, defeating top sides such as Rangers and Celtic. During his time at Morton, 17 players turned professional, and the club was named Best Professional Club in the Community by the Scottish FA.

After relocating to the United States in 2016, Peebles-Brown held roles with the Global Premier Soccer (GPS) network-then the North American partner of FC Bayern Munich-including with Charlotte Independence and Shoreline FC. He has also worked as a youth coach with NYCFC and served as an assistant coach at Southern Connecticut State University (Men's) and the University of Bridgeport (Women's).

"Ross Peebles-Brown brings world-class credentials and a proven track record of developing championship-caliber players to Hartford Athletic," said Michele Roux, Hartford Athletic Chief Operating Officer. "As a three-time US Youth Soccer Coach of the Year with UEFA licensing and extensive experience at the highest levels of youth soccer, Ross will elevate our academy program and provide our young players with the elite-level coaching they deserve."

Peebles-Brown holds UEFA A, B, and Elite Youth A Licenses and earned an MSc in Performance Coaching from the University of Stirling and a BSc (Hons) in Sport Development from the University of the West of Scotland. [He lives in Fairfield, Connecticut, with his wife, Stephanie, and their son, Logan.







