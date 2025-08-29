Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Detroit City FC 8/30/25
Published on August 29, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Road Warriors: SAFC heads into Saturday's match unbeaten in its last four matches away from home in USL play.
For the History Books: SAFC captain Mitchell Taintor became just the 17th player in league history to hit 250 USL Championship regular season appearances with his start last Saturday against Monterey Bay. The 2022 USL Championship Defender of the Year has been part of 69 regular season shutouts in his career, tied for the seventh-most among outfield players in league history, and is currently in seventh place in the league's all-time regular season minutes list with 21,348 minutes.
No Scoring on Namani: Goalkeeper Daniel Namani made three saves to record his fourth clean sheet across all competition this season. The first-year pro boasts a 0.38 goals-against average and 87% save percentage in his three regular season outings in goal to date.
What they had to say:
Defender Alexis Souahy
(On the team's mindset this week...)
"We're feeling good, I mean, fourth in the league, so I think it's a positive to be in the top four. Obviously, we were struggling to be better and better every week. We're struggling to put results, especially at home. We've been unhappy with it, but at the end of the day, we're fourth. We still have a lot of games left. We still have to push for the playoffs, and we want to have the playoffs at home, so despite the results and everything, I think we're still in a good spot to put good results and put us in a very good spot going into postseason ... We're in a sport where we have to stay composed and still fighting. We still have so much on the plate, and we still have so many opportunities to do it, so no, I wouldn't say we're stressed. Obviously, we're pushing for it, and we're not gonna stop. We're not gonna stop for the club, for the city and the community and the fans. We owe them that, so we're not gonna stop at all."
(On facing a hostile crowd away at Detroit...)
"Yeah, mentally, every team in the league knows going there, the field, the environment, the fans. It's funny because those are the environments you feel like you hate playing, but when you're in it, you actually love it, like you embrace the challenge, you embrace the battle and you embrace that part of the game, and it's funny, because on the outside, you can feel like, 'Yeah, this is a tough environment,' but actually, as players, I think we love to be challenged in that environment."
USL Championship Match #21 - San Antonio FC at Detroit City FC
Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT
Stadium: Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, MI
Where to Watch: ESPN+
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 8-6-5 (29 pts; 4 th place in Western Conference)
Detroit City FC.: 7-7-7 (28 pts; 6 th place in Eastern Conference)
All-time Series: SAFC will be looking for its first win over Detroit since the sides' first-ever meeting, a 1-0 win at home in March 2022. Detroit leads the all-time series 2-1-0.
